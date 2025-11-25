TVU Solution Powers Flawless Global Broadcast of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Integrated workflow enables seamless distribution to international broadcasters across continents

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Sep 27 to Oct 5, 2025, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi hosted India's largest-ever para-sports event—the World Para Athletics Championships.

Produced by India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, the event coverage needed distribution to different broadcast organizations spanning countries across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. Each broadcaster required different technical specifications—from varying transmission protocols to distinct resolution and frame rate requirements—creating a complex delivery matrix that traditional infrastructure would struggle to meet.

Organizers selected TVU's solution for live remote production and global signal distribution. The architecture included TVU One for on-site signal acquisition and the TVU MediaHub for multi-format generation and international distribution.

TVU One's portable design freed camera operators from complex cabling, enabling rapid movement between competition areas. The equipment features TVU's patented IS+ technology, which transmits video through multiple network links simultaneously (5G/4G, WiFi, Ethernet), ensuring reliability even when individual connections falter.

For distribution, the produced signal was uploaded to TVU MediaHub for format conversion and routing. The platform identified each broadcaster's technical requirements in real-time, automatically generating multiple adapted outputs from a single master signal. Whether handling different protocols like SRT and RTMP or various specifications, the system completed conversions in milliseconds with end-to-end latency below three seconds—delivering flawlessly to broadcasters from Germany's ZDF to Canada's CBC to Brazil's Globo.

"This was a landmark event for Indian broadcasting, and the technical demands were unprecedented," said Prasar Bharati sports official "TVU's solution allowed us to deliver world-class coverage to international broadcasters with complete confidence. The system's reliability throughout nine days of continuous operation exceeded our expectations."

"The World Para Athletics Championships demonstrated the transformative power of IP&Cloud-based broadcasting at the highest level," said Subodh Aggarwal, TVU South Asia General Manager. "Our technology enabled a lightweight, distributed production model that would have been impossible with traditional infrastructure."

Across nine demanding days, TVU's infrastructure achieved flawless performance: all international feeds maintained uninterrupted transmission with zero critical failures. Broadcast engineers reported picture quality exceeded expectations, with transmission stability rivaling traditional fiber-based distribution. This execution establishes a new benchmark for large-scale sporting events, demonstrating that IP&cloud-based workflows deliver broadcast-quality results without traditional infrastructure overhead.