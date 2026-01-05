This gym will be the epicenter for the sport of MMA as well as MMA-driven fitness in the neighbourhood

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of the UFC®, is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest premium training facility located in the heart of Malad West at Mith Chowki. Spread across 5,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art training destination brings a powerful blend of MMA, functional and traditional training as well as group classes to one of Mumbai's most vibrant fitness hubs.

UFC GYM® India Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Premium Fitness Club at Malad in Mumbai

Malad West has rapidly evolved into a major residential and commercial center in Mumbai being home to bustling corporate parks, premium neighbourhoods and some of the city's busiest retail and entertainment zones. Its strategic location makes it an ideal destination for a high-performance fitness brand like UFC GYM®, providing easy access to both working professionals and fitness enthusiasts across the western suburbs.

Located at 6th Floor, Parth Business Plaza, New Link Road, Mith Chowki, Malad West, Mumbai – 400064, UFC GYM Malad introduces the brand's signature Train Different® philosophy, offering members of all ages access to international-standard fitness, advanced equipment and a supportive training community. Key highlights include:

UFC-style Octagon® and MMA equipment for authentic training.

A Master Coach from Brazil for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu who is a 4 th degree black belt. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial based on grappling and submission holds as well as ground fighting. It is a great self-defense tool which is useful in real-life situations.

degree black belt. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial based on grappling and submission holds as well as ground fighting. It is a great self-defense tool which is useful in real-life situations. Dedicated Boxing Bag rack, speed balls and angled bags for a technically complete striking training.

State-of-the-art cardio equipment by Nautilus and strength equipment by Star Trac.

Wide-ranging group fitness classes including Yoga, Zumba, TRX, Core Blast and the UFC GYM's signature classes like Daily Ultimate Training®, Fight Fit, Boxing Conditioning and Kickboxing Conditioning which are designed to train the muscles and deliver results in a safe and fun environment.

Functional training equipment and a dedicated large turf area for group training.

Specialized programs for the youth aged 5 to 12 years old.

Amenities like valet parking, lockers and showers.

Chilled showers and steam are also available for a contrast therapy to recover from intense training.

Members will have access to training methods developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class fitness directors, ensuring professional guidance and effective results.

Chairman of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia said, "As one of Mumbai's fastest-growing neighbourhoods, Malad gives us the perfect platform to bring world-class MMA-inspired training to a dynamic and ambitious community. With this new club—our third in Mumbai, we strengthen our vision of building a nationwide network where premium fitness, global coaching standards and real results come together under one roof."

Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, Istayak Ansari said, "This location allows us to serve a diverse clientele—from working professionals to young athletes and with programmes that are both goal-driven and community-driven. As we expand our footprint across India, our focus remains on bringing premium value, strong member outcomes and sustainable growth to every neighbourhood we enter."

Donnie Oliver, Executive Vice President – International Franchise & Global Fitness Operations, UFC GYM said, "India continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets for UFC GYM globally and the opening of UFC GYM Malad reflects our commitment to expanding with strong partners in high-potential communities. This club delivers the authentic MMA-inspired training, premium facilities and coaching standards that define the UFC GYM brand worldwide, while being thoughtfully tailored to the needs of the local market."

UFC GYM Malad is led by Sub-Licensees Netra Cooper and Aryan Cooper who said, "UFC GYM Malad represents the future of fitness — bold, technical and truly results-driven — while fostering an inclusive environment where beginners, families, athletes and professionals all feel at home. By uniting elite training, holistic health and a strong community spirit, we're creating an ecosystem where every member can thrive physically, mentally and socially and become the strongest version of themselves."

UFC GYM is set to register 100% growth in the next financial year with new locations opening across Jaipur, Jammu, Vijayawada, Shillong, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and more.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 220+ locations across 26+ countries. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information on UFC GYM Malad, please visit ufcgym.in or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgym_malad.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/UFCgym/

YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/c/ufcgym

INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & TWITTER - @UFCGYM

Follow UFC GYM India through the below platforms:

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Media Contacts:

Rizwan Khan - [email protected]

Veronica Stranc - [email protected]

Brian Smith - [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853667/UFC_GYM_Opening.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853657/5699747/UFC_GYM_Logo.jpg