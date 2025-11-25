UFC GYM® India Opens Its Newest Premium Fitness Club in Salt Lake, Kolkata

Kolkata is the primary financial and commercial centre of eastern and northeastern India. It is the third most populous metropolitan region of India with a population of over 15 million. Salt Lake is a planned township in the greater Kolkata region. The nearby sector is a business hub for information technology and telecommunication companies. Kolkata is widely regarded as the cultural capital of India.

Salt Lake now becomes home to UFC GYM's signature Train Different® philosophy, providing members of all ages and fitness levels with access to world-class facilities, international standard training and an empowering community that inspires healthier living. The facility is located at 6th Floor, DD-27, Salt Lake, Sector 1, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700064. UFC GYM combines mixed martial arts (MMA)-inspired training with premium fitness programs to create a holistic fitness destination for individuals and families alike. Key highlights include:

A signature UFC-style Octagon®, boxing bags and MMA equipment for complete mixed martial arts training.

Premium Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment.

Wide-ranging group fitness classes including Yoga, Zumba, TRX, Core Blast and the UFC GYM's signature classes like Daily Ultimate Training®, Fight Fit, Boxing Conditioning and Kickboxing Conditioning which are designed to train the muscles and deliver results in a safe and fun environment.

Functional training equipment and a dedicated large turf area for group training.

Specialized programs for the youth aged 5 to 12 years old.

Amenities like valet parking, lockers and showers.

Ice bath, Steam and Spa are also available for recovering from intense training.

Members will have access to training methods developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class fitness directors, ensuring professional guidance and effective results.

Speaking on the expansion, Master Licensees of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia and Istayak Ansari said, "Following our successful launches in Guwahati and Imphal, we are thrilled to introduce UFC GYM to Kolkata. We will be opening our 4th location in the Eastern part of the country in Shillong early next year. We are in the process of setting up 7 more gyms in Siliguri, Itanagar, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Agartala, Dimapur and Aizawl in 2026, making holistic and world-class fitness accessible to everyone. Kolkata is a great milestone in this journey."

UFC GYM Salt Lake is spearheaded by Sub-Licensees Debika Saha and Sayantan Saha who said, "We envision UFC GYM Salt Lake as a hub where every member, regardless of their fitness level, discovers their passion, purpose, and strength. This is only the beginning of our journey to inspire Kolkata to live fitter, stronger, and healthier lives."

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 220+ locations across 26+ countries. In 2017, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. UFC GYM is targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2030 in India. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information on UFC GYM Salt Lake, please visit ufcgym.in or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgymsaltlakekolkata.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

