Union Minister for Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal launches National Level Entrance Cum Scholarship Test CUCET 2021

While delivering his address, the Union Minister for Education, Dr. Pokhriyal said, "We have often witnessed cases of drop-outs in Indian Education System where meritorious students have to opt-out of higher education set-up due to financial constraints. CUCET-2021 is an attempt to plug these drop-out cases as it offers a helping hand for such talented students from all across India". The student can fill online application form at www.cucet.cuchd.in and can appear online with a flexibility to choose his or her date & time slot. CUCET-2021 would be conducted in two phases where the first phase would run from December 2020 to May 2021.

"Chandigarh University is investing heavily on the talent of Indian Youth and it offers national platform through CUCET-2021 to such deserving students who aspires to be successful by undergoing quality higher education in the field of their choice," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Prof. Satbir Singh Sehgal Registrar of Chandigarh University Gharuan while briefing about CUCET-2021 said that, "The entrance test would be compulsory for students aspiring to seek admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, MBA, 5 Years Integrated Under-Graduate Law Programs, Agriculture while the test would also offer academic scholarships for all the 135 UG & PG programs offered by Chandigarh University". Dr. Sehgal further added that, "Students can apply for CUCET-2021 through online and offline mode where the applications are available at University Website and regional centers of University across 21 States & UTs". The University is offering scholarships on 10 percent of the total seats in every Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. "Ever since the inception of University in 2012, Chandigarh University has offered academic scholarships to more than 63,000 students to promote talent and merit amongst the Indian Youth who dreams of getting quality & world-class education," Dr. Sehgal added.

One of the engineering student who bagged 75% scholarship through CUCET-2020, Atul Ranjan from Jharkhand states that, "I was able to fulfill my dream of studying at one of the prestigious institution of India only because of CUCET Scholarship as it offered me a financial support".

