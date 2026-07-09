Unisys Innovation Program Announces the Winners of Its 17th Competition

Top three teams recognized for ideas to improve AI efficiency, expand access to medical diagnostics and strengthen enterprise AI security

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is pleased to announce the winners of the 17th iteration of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), a competition for engineering students across India. Established in 2009, the program bridges the gap between academic learning and hands-on experience by bringing young engineers together with industry experts to develop creative technology-centric real-world solutions.

This year's UIP program attracted strong participation, with more than 27,000 registrants and 4,487 project submissions across six themes.

Winners of the 2026 UIP

First Place: RV College of Engineering won first place for their project, "Cross-Paradigm Compression for Efficient AI," which combines spiking neural network dynamics with structured pruning techniques to reduce compute requirements of deep learning models. The framework achieves this reduction while maintaining model accuracy, enabling more efficient and cost-effective deployment of AI across edge and enterprise environments.

Second Place: MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology won second place for their project, "ResoScan," which introduces a portable, radiation-free diagnostic system that analyzes tissue vibrations to detect changes in tissue characteristics, enabling more accessible and cost-effective diagnostics across multiple medical specialties.

Third Place: RV College of Engineering won third place for their project, "An Intelligent Risk-Adaptive Governance Framework and Security Gateway for Secure LLM Interactions," which introduces a multi-layered security gateway that uses AI and post-quantum cryptography to protect sensitive data, enabling safer and more responsible enterprise use of large language models.

"The pace of innovation today demands talent that can move from idea to impact quickly," said Chris Arrasmith, chief operating officer of Unisys. "Through UIP, students are not only experimenting with new technologies — they are also applying them in ways that reflect where business operations are headed and the skills the future workforce will require for success."

A panel of judges selected the winning teams based on feasibility, creativity, technical excellence, and potential impact. The final round of judging occurred at the program's closing ceremony, where the finalists presented their projects. In attendance at the event were influential voices from leading analyst firms, higher education institutions and the technology industry, providing students with valuable exposure to diverse perspectives and real-world expertise.

"UIP is not just a competition — it's about creating a platform where students can build confidence, collaborate and translate their ideas into solutions with real-world relevance," said Lalithanand Moses, vice president and managing director of Unisys in India. "Our mission is to foster an environment that encourages innovation and the sharpening of technical capabilities. Over the years, we've seen how this experience helps shape not only skilled technologists, but also problem-solvers who can take innovation beyond the classroom and deliver meaningful impact."

Learn more about the Unisys Innovation Program and this year's winners.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a month-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams in India. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide students with rich experiential learning.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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