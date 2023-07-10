Urovo Launched the New Enterprise Mobile Computers CT48 and CT58 for lightweight and comfortable user experience

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30th, Urovo Technology, one of the world's leading AIDC manufacturers, rolled out its newest Enterprise Mobile Computers CT48 and CT58. "Designed with a primary focus on lightweight and comfortable user experience, these devices deliver exceptional performance and convenience to meet the long-time operation needs," said Herbert Huang, Product Director of Urovo.

CT58 Enterprise Mobile Computer

High Performance: Powered by octa-core 2.0GHz high-performance processor and running on Android 12.0 operating system.

Best Comfort: Ergonomic design for comfortable operation and thin-bezel design for seamless viewing experience.

Professional Scan Engine: Built-in scan engine for easy reading of 1D/2D/stained/distorted/damaged barcodes, together with the specially designed 25° scanning angle allows operators to easily complete scanning tasks.

5.5-inch Display: Featuring a 5.5-inch display with high brightness and refresh rate.

High-capacity Battery: With a removable 5000mAh battery, it ensures all-day operation.

Fast Focusing: The rear 13MP camera adopts PDAF fast focusing technology.

Ideal for logistics and retail industry, the CT58 is widely used in courier stations, express delivery, and shelf stocking. Its lightweight design and a thin-bezel display make it easy to carry.

CT48 Enterprise Mobile Computer

High Performance: Equipped with octa-core 2.0 GHz high-performance processor and powered by Android 12.0.

Professional Scan Engine: Built-in professional scan engine for easy reading of 1D/2D/DPM codes, together with the specially designed 25° scanning angle allows operators to easily complete scanning tasks.

Comfortable and Flexible Operation: Measuring 66mm in width and 252g in weight. The adjusted key height and large keypad prevent accidental touches.

Loud and Clear Speaker: With a high performance speaker, it delivers a volume of 100dB+ for clear feedback in noisy environments.

Designed for logistics, retail, and manufacturing, the CT48 equiped with a lightweight body and a large keypad, reducing errors caused by one-handed operation. Users can have an accurate input even when wearing gloves.

CT58 and CT48 are available for test and order now, contact us through [email protected]. For all the latest products news and updates, visit

https://en.urovo.com/products/mobile/CT58.html

https://en.urovo.com/products/mobile/CT48.html

About UROVO

Listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016, UROVO Technology Co., Ltd (300531. SZ) is one of the world's leading AIDC manufacturers, focused on the design, research, development, production and sales of smart data terminals, smart payment terminals and professional printers.

Media Contact

Echo Zhu

[email protected]com

SOURCE UROVO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.