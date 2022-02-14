US FDA Grants the Coveted Breakthrough Designation for Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Detection Blood Test Developed in India by Datar Cancer Genetics

It is the first blood test able to detect early-stage Prostate Cancer with high accuracy in men aged 55 years and above

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'Breakthrough Designation' for its blood test to detect early-stage prostate cancer. This is the second test from the Company that has received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the US FDA. Late last year, the Company's breast cancer detection test became the first such test to receive the designation.

SOURCE Datar Cancer Genetics