U.S. Federal Court Dismisses Natsoft's Patent Claims Against Hexaware

The Court found that Natsoft's asserted patents claimed broad, abstract ideas rather than specific inventions.

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced that on June 9, 2026, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois dismissed all claims in the complaint filed by Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate, Updraft, LLC, against Hexaware Technologies Limited and its subsidiary, Hexaware Technologies Inc. (the "Company"). The dismissal includes Natsoft's patent infringement claims—spanning nine patents across two patent families.

The Court's decision turned on a deficiency in Natsoft's patents. It found that the asserted patents claimed broad, abstract ideas rather than any specific, concrete invention, and were therefore ineligible for patent protection under U.S. law. That finding concerns the breadth and validity of Natsoft's patents—not the originality of Hexaware's platforms. Because the federal patent claims were dismissed, the Court declined to retain jurisdiction over the related state-law claims, which were dismissed as well. The Court has granted the plaintiffs time to file an amended complaint adding a new federal claim; if they do not, the Court is expected to enter final judgment.

The inventions Natsoft asserted were too abstract to qualify as patentable. In contrast to Natsoft's patents, Hexaware's platforms are built on specific, concrete engineering, years of in-house research and development, and significant financial investment—so specific that Hexaware has itself obtained U.S. patent protection for methods embodied in its Amaze® and Tensai® platforms, with an additional U.S. patent related to Tensai® recently allowed and expected to issue.

"We have been clear about our confidence since the day this suit was filed, and the Court's decision reflects why we held it," said Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, Executive Director & CEO, Hexaware. "These platforms came from our own research and from years of investment by our own engineers. The Court found that what Natsoft asserted was too abstract to be a patentable invention—and Hexaware holds patents of its own precisely because our work is specific, real, and original. Our clients trusted us through this process, and we will keep earning that trust. If this case continues in any form, our response will be the same."

The platforms named in the lawsuit—Amaze®, Tensai®, and RapidX®—are the product of original engineering and substantial investment, and Hexaware maintains that they do not infringe any Natsoft or third-party intellectual property. Hexaware called the lawsuit meritless when it was filed and said it expected to be vindicated; today's ruling follows the motion to dismiss the Company filed in December 2025.

The litigation has caused no material change to the Company's operations, ability to serve customer commitments, partner programs, or financial position, and the Company anticipates none.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/.