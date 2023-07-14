UT Environment Standing committee Chairman Satnam Singh Sandhu assesses the damage caused by unprecedented rain in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) reaches out to rain-affected residents of the city; lends a helping hand

CHANDIGARH, India, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent unprecedented rainfall wreaked havoc in Chandigarh, especially in its peripheral areas and villages, and caused widespread damage. As the city witnessed record rainfall during the last few days, the excessive downpour crippled the life of city residents as it led to road cave-ins, damaged bridges, and waterlogging besides electricity and potable drinking water supply disruption.

Chancellor Chandigarh University & Founder CWT, Satnam Singh Sandhu chaired a special meeting of UT & MC officials and visited several places in Chandigarh & assessed the damage caused by the rainfall

The residents in several areas were cut-off due to the raging waters in the rivulets and faced numerous miseries due to incessant rains which pounded Chandigarh for almost three days. While the municipal corporation (MC) and Chandigarh Administration have already scrambled to assess and repair the damage caused due to the rain, a SPECIAL meeting was called by Chairperson of UT Standing Committee on Environment & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu at Paryavaran Bhawan in sector 19, which was attended by the officials of the forest department, environment department, Municipal Corporation, and engineering wing of UT administration. Satnam Singh Sandhu is also founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust (NGO) which is working for the betterment of city and its residents.

The officials who attended the meeting included Arulrajan P (IFS), member secretary; Brij Bhushan, scientists environment department; Vivek Pandey, scientist of environment department; Rajinder Singh, XEN of MC Chandigarh; Gurmeet Singh, health supervisor; Anurag Bishnoi, XEN of MC Chandigarh, Narinder Pal Singh, SDO of horticulture department; Jigna K Sanghadia of UT's engineering department and Vivek Pandey from Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

During the meeting, MC officials apprised the members that their first priority is to restore the supply of electricity and potable drinking water and the second priority would be restoration of the connectivity wherever it has been affected due to the rainfall.

Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also a member of the UT advisory council, along with the other officials also visited several rain-affected areas to assess the situation and oversee the ongoing maintenance work. He visited Shastri Nagar in Manimajra, Kishangarh Village, and Sukhna Lake regulatory dam and interacted with affected residents.

After interacting with the residents, Satnam Singh Sandhu also instructed the concerned officials to address the issues of the public immediately and provide all the required assistance to their return to normal life.

During his visit to Shastri Nagar in Manimajra, Sandhu was told by the residents that they are facing problems of potable drinking water shortage and disruption in electricity supply. They also expressed concern about water-logging in the areas which they said may also lead to the spread of water-borne diseases. Sandhu directed the officials to reach out to people and resolve their issues at the earliest.

Similarly, the residents at Kishangarh also raised several concerns during the visit of Satnam Singh Sandhu to the area that was also badly affected by the rainfall and swelling of Sukhna Choe due to the discharge of water into it from Sukhna Lake. The residents who live near its banks and nearby areas expressed grave concern.

Moreover, they also raised the issue of a shortage of potable drinking water and disruptions in electricity supply. Sandhu who instructed the officials to address the concerns of residents also suggested that instead of discharging the water into Sukhna Choe at once, it should be released steadily.

Chandigarh University Chancellor & Chairperson, Satnam Singh Sandhu of UT Standing Committee on Environment expressed concern over the situation and the loss caused by the rainfall. He said, "The situation resulting from the heavy downpour for three days was alarming. And the huge damage that people, especially those living in peripheral areas of the city, have had to face is upsetting."

Satnam Singh Sandhu added, "Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is solely committed to the welfare of the residents of Chandigarh city, particularly of women, old people, children, and financially needy people. In the wake of the recent flood-like situation that has caused extensive loss to people in the city, CWT is willing to provide aid in terms of food, medicines, clothes, and other essentials. Those in need can reach out to CWT and its officials for help."

He also cautioned residents and concerned officials and suggested they remain alert in the coming days as the monsoon season is not over.

