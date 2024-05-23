VALVOLINE™ GLOBAL OPERATIONS AND ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE® TEAM LEVERAGE PARTNERSHIP TO CELEBRATE ORIGINALITY AT MONACO GRAND PRIX

Through Series of Activations, Including a Special Edition Helmet with Driver Fernando Alonso, Valvoline and Aston Martin Aramco Capture the Essence of What It Means to Be An Original

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Valvoline Global leverages its strong partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team as their Official Lubricant Partner to celebrate a shared mindset of Originality at the upcoming 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. Both brands possess a rich legacy, they have proven their ability to continuously adapt and evolve, established by their relentless ambition to be driven by more. Defining what it means to be an Original, Valvoline, The Original Motor Oil*, and Aston Martin Aramco Driver Fernando Alonso, one of the sport's original drivers, will unite at one of Formula One's original circuits. With the race taking place on Sunday, May 26, the two brands will execute a series of activations leading up to the Monaco Grand Prix, including a special edition Valvoline takeover of Alonso's helmet and the release of a new brand film, entitled Originals Never Stop: Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso discussing the Aston Martin Aramco and Valvoline partnership. Aston Martin Aramco's driver Fernando Alonso's helmet for the Monaco Grand Prix, featuring the Valvoline Global takeover.

"I've been racing since I was three years old. Since then, it's been a constant evolution, driving to get better and better. In this never-ending search for perfection, I must surround myself with those that share my same mindset," said Fernando Alonso. "It's an honor to partner with Valvoline, a brand that embodies the essence of what it means to be an Original."

Valvoline Global and Aston Martin Aramco shared values are coming to life in several ways this week, both at the Monaco Grand Prix and for fans across the globe. Valvoline is taking over Alonso's helmet for the weekend as the design pays homage to Valvoline's Original Motor Oil brand campaign. In conjunction with Valvoline's helmet takeover, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Aramco, and Valvoline Global, released Originals Never Stop: Fernando Alonso on Tuesday, May 21. This brand film spotlights the unrivaled determination that it takes to become a racing legend like Fernando Alonso. Found on the Valvoline Global website, and their respective social media channels, the 90-second film captures what it means to be Original, including the unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in the pursuit of excellence and successfully evolving in ever-changing environments.

"Our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco is strong on many fronts and that is because of shared values and a steadfast resolve to Originality. This week of activations surrounding the Monaco Grand Prix is special as we come together to showcase and leverage our shared beliefs, embodying the sentiment of "Originals Never Stop," said Rob Kenny, Chief Brand & Digital Officer of Valvoline Global Operations.

Valvoline Global joined the Aston Martin Aramco Team as the Official Lubricant Partner in July 2023. Bringing together two brands with more than 250 years of combined heritage and expertise, the Aston Martin Aramco Team and Valvoline share a mutual passion to invent, challenge, and win – on and off the track.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, and has developed a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic Goldfinger DB5, the V8 Vantage, the Vanquish and the DBX 707 – one of the world's fastest SUVs.

The epitome of British luxury and technology on the road, the migration to the racetrack followed naturally. The marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 – the sport's first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new Technology Campus helps the team's environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.

Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors' Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1® Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco's F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team's F1 cars in 2023.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform – a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.

Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion – all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a programme that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.

A partnership with the Aleto Foundation also provides a bespoke leadership programme for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport.

