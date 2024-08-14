PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a leading multi-asset broker, is thrilled to announce a major upgrade to its copy trading feature, launching alongside an energetic and memorable new video. The enhanced copy trading experience includes multiple copy modes, customised trading strategies, support for various currencies, and compatibility with diverse account types. These updates are designed to deliver a more dynamic and user-friendly trading experience for traders.

Vantage Unveils Game-Changing Copy Trading Features with a Vibrant New Video

Trading can be complex, requiring significant skills and intricate analysis. With the rapid pace of today's markets, mastering trading is not always feasible for everyone. Vantage's latest upgrades offer a more accessible and user-friendly experience, designed to support traders of all levels.

Financial markets are undergoing significant transformation driven by its youthful and vibrant population. The surge in trading interest, especially during the pandemic, highlights the growing enthusiasm for financial markets. To celebrate this exciting shift, Vantage has launched a lively new video that captures the energy and vibrancy of the investment landscape.

Vantage Copy Trading now offers an effortlessly engaging way to trade, featuring three innovative copy modes, multiple currency options including the US dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen and the Indian Rupee, and an entry point as low as USD 50 or its equivalent (e.g. INR 4,000). With over 69,000 Signal Providers on the platform, traders have access to a diverse range of strategies. This broad selection aims to provide valuable options for different trading needs and preferences, potentially offering cost-effective solutions and a user-friendly experience.

Lian J, User Growth Director for Vantage App, says, "Our mission is to democratise trading and make it accessible to a wider audience. By introducing these new features and our vibrant video campaign, we aim to simplify the trading process and make it more engaging for our users. We want to help traders focus on what matters most—potentially achieving their financial goals—while we handle the complexities of trading. We believe these enhancements will empower traders across South Asia to explore new opportunities with confidence."

To celebrate the launch, Vantage is offering a special bonus for new traders. Download the Vantage App and use promo code EARN10 to claim your bonus and start your trading journey with Vantage. Terms and conditions apply.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING : CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

