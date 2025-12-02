Vantive partners with IDBS to drive global digital transformation in vital organ therapy

WOKING, United Kingdom, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud-based data management software for BioPharma R&D and manufacturing, is proud to announce that Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, has selected the IDBS Polar platform for enterprise-wide deployment across multiple global sites.

This collaboration marks a key milestone in Vantive's digital transformation journey. By moving from legacy on-premise systems to a unified, cloud-based ecosystem, Vantive will be better positioned to accelerate innovation and simplify operations across R&D and development.

Polar, a GxP-compliant informatics platform, will serve Vantive's therapy development lifecycle. By connecting global data and workflows, the Polar platform empowers teams to reduce operational complexity, enhance collaboration and accelerate time-to-market for life-saving therapies.

"Vantive's adoption of Polar is a testament to their commitment to innovation and patient-centric care," said Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS.

"Behind every innovation at Vantive is a patient, a family, and a care team we aim to serve," said Annlea Rumfola, Chief Information Officer at Vantive. "With IDBS, we're strengthening the digital foundation that enables us to continuously enhance and evolve the therapies we deliver globally."

The rollout spans multiple Vantive sites across North America, Europe and Asia, ensuring consistent data standards and operational excellence across regions. This global deployment is a cornerstone of Vantive's strategy to scale innovation and deliver personalized therapies with speed and precision.

"This collaboration reflects the growing demand for intelligent, cloud-based platforms that can transform how organizations operate," added Manish Manakchand, Commercial Director, IDBS APAC. "We're proud to support Vantive in their journey to redefine vital organ therapy."

This partnership sets a new benchmark in digital transformation for the life sciences industry. Vantive's commitment to innovation, powered by Polar, positions the company as a forward-thinking leader in vital organ therapy, ready to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

IDBS is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. To learn more, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

