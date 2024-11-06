Vasant Masala enters a new era with Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador, unveiling new logo and identity

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant Masala, a prominent name in the spices industry for over 54 years, is proud to unveil Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador, alongside their new positioning: 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.' The tagline encapsulates how Vasant Masala enhances the flavours of every dish, creating meals that not only satisfy taste buds but also strengthen the bonds of love within families, making every moment around the table one filled with warmth and togetherness.

Anil Kapoor, brand ambassador of Vasant Masala

An exciting collaboration will feature Anil Kapoor alongside his brother Sanjay Kapoor for the first time on-screen with Vasant Masala's TVC. Their sibling bond exemplifies the essence of Vasant Masala's new message: love isn't just a sentiment, but an experience that unites us, especially in the context of family life and cherished traditions.

As part of this exciting evolution, Vasant Masala is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity, complete with a modernised logo. The revamped identity represents Vasant Masala's dedication to connecting with the tastes and preferences of its customers.

Elaborating on Anil Kapoor's association as Vasant Masala's brand ambassadorship, Chandrakant Bhandari, CMD of Vasant Masala, stated, "For decades, delivering purity to Indian households has been the cornerstone of Vasant Masala. With 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' we are not only enriching this foundation but also strengthening the bond that goes beyond taste to touch the heart. Anil Kapoor's association perfectly blends tradition, modernity, and universal appeal, resonating across generations. This campaign celebrates our legacy while reaching a wider audience, bringing Vasant Masala into more homes and fueling our growth for years to come."

Anil Kapoor, expressing his excitement about this partnership, shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this new chapter in Vasant Masala's journey. This brand is known for its uncompromising quality and I have complete faith in its commitment to delivering the best. This story is about more than just promoting a product; it's a celebration of love, family, and the bonds we hold dear. What's more, this will be the first time I'll share the screen with my brother Sanjay, which makes this even more exciting for me. I can't wait to see how this heartfelt campaign connects with people."

As a leading brand in the Indian spices market, Vasant Masala remains dedicated to providing high-quality products while deepening its emotional connection with its consumers. Vasant Masala has been delighting millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 54 years. With its diverse range of products such as blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices, Vasant Masala has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant Masala is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavor and health benefits.

