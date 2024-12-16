Vasant Unveils Fresh, New Look with Revamped Packaging

AHMEDABAD, India , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant, a beloved and prominent name in the spice industry, has added a fresh flavour to its legacy with the launch of its new and revamped packaging. The announcement comes as part of the latest and ongoing campaign, 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' which celebrates the joy and love that Vasant brings to every meal. The campaign, featuring the iconic Bollywood star Anil Kapoor as the brand ambassador, underscores the timeless connection between food and emotions.

Vasant New Packaging (PRNewsfoto/Vasant)

The revamped packaging mirrors a vibrant and heartfelt theme, blending tradition with a modern touch. The updated design reflects a modern aesthetic while staying true to the brand's core values of delivering unmatched quality and trust.

Mr Chandrakant Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director, Vasant, expressed his excitement about this milestone, saying, "For over five decades, Vasant has been a symbol of trust and purity in kitchens across India. The 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' campaign highlights the emotional bond that food creates. Our revamped packaging is an extension of this idea - fresh, modern, and deeply rooted in tradition. With Anil Kapoor on board and gracing our new packaging, we are confident in connecting with audiences across generations and sharing our promise of purity and quality."

The new packaging will soon be rolled out for Vasant's entire range. With this exciting development, the brand invites its customers to experience their timeless spices in a bold, new avatar while cherishing the love that goes into every dish.

About Vasant:

As a leading brand in the Indian spices market, Vasant remains dedicated to providing high-quality products while deepening its emotional connection with its consumers. The trusted brand has delighted millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 54 years. With its diverse range of products such as Blended spices, Hing, Basic spices, Whole spices, and Powdered spices, Vasant has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavour and health benefits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581739/Vasant_New_Packaging.jpg