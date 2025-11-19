Veefin Appoints Sorabh Dhawan as CEO of PSB Xchange to Lead the Next Phase of National-Scale Digital Credit Transformation.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veefin, a global leader in Working Capital Technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sorabh Dhawan as the Chief Executive Officer of PSB Xchange, strengthening the leadership of one of India's most strategic and high-impact digital credit platforms.

Veefin Appoints Sorabh Dhawan as CEO of PSB Xchange

With over 18 years of experience across banking, digital lending, operations, and transformation, Sorabh brings a deep understanding of large-scale financial ecosystems having worked with well-established financial institutions like Kotak Bank, Aditya Birla Finance and HDFC Bank. In his last assignment as Chief Executive Officer of SG Finserve Limited, he had established an NBFC from ground-up which is now a prominent name in Supply Chain Finance industry.

Sorabh's leadership comes at an important moment for PSB Xchange, which plays a pivotal role in the digital transformation of India's public sector banking landscape.

PSB Xchange: A National Digital Credit Backbone

PSB Xchange is one of India's most important digital credit infrastructure mandates and is built and operated exclusively by Veefin under a long-term contract awarded by PSB Alliance, the unified body representing all Public Sector Banks in India.

This mandate includes:

A long-term operating contract

Full lock-in

Complete exclusivity for the duration of the contract

The exclusive nature of this agreement underscores the exceptional trust placed in Veefin to run a mission-critical, national-scale platform that supports India's digital lending ecosystem.

PSB Xchange functions as a central digital rail connecting Public Sector Banks, financial institutions, and millions of customers through a single, secure, and standardised digital journey. It is designed to support:

High-volume digital credit flows

Interoperability across institutions

Standardised, compliant, transparent processes

The long-term digital transformation of India's PSB ecosystem

Leadership Statements

Raja Debnath, Co-founder, Veefin, said:

"PSB Xchange is a national responsibility, and Veefin is honoured to be entrusted with this exclusive mandate from PSB Alliance. Sorabh's appointment strengthens our mission to scale this platform to its full potential and deliver long-term impact across India's banking system."

Sorabh Dhawan, CEO – PSB Xchange, said:

"I am honoured to lead PSB Xchange at such a transformative stage. Veefin has built one of India's most trusted digital lending infrastructures, and I look forward to driving its next phase of growth, expansion, and nationwide impact."

About Veefin:

Veefin Solutions Limited is a global enterprise software company focused on banks, NBFCs and large corporates. Veefin offers a comprehensive suite of products across Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, Cash Management, Corporate and Retail Internet Banking, Loan Origination, Loan Management and Fraud & Risk Analytics, all built on its unified Veefin 4.0architecture. With clients across multiple continents and a growing ecosystem of partners, Veefin enables financial institutions to digitise, scale and innovate across the working capital and lending value chain.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827405/CEO_PSB_Xchnage_Veefin.jpg