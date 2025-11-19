Veefin Solutions Delivers 476% YoY Revenue Growth in H1 FY26

Outlines journey from SCF leader to India's global BFSI product powerhouse

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veefin Solutions Limited ("Veefin" or "the Company"), a global enterprise software provider to banks and NBFCs, today highlighted its strategic progress and growth narrative following the announcement of its H1 FY26 results on November 13, 2025 and its earnings call held on November 14, 2025.

Built on a profitable Supply Chain Finance (SCF) core and disciplined IP investment, Veefin is scaling from a single-product success story into what its Managing Director describes as India's first multi-product, global BFSI technology product company.

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Performance – H1 FY26

Revenue from Operations: Rs 11,003.91 lakhs, up 476.4% year-on-year (YoY)

Rs 11,003.91 lakhs, up 476.4% year-on-year (YoY) Profit Before Tax (PBT): Rs 1,038.44 lakhs, up 149.0% YoY

Rs 1,038.44 lakhs, up 149.0% YoY Profit After Tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders: Rs 717.22 lakhs, up 103.5% YoY

Rs 717.22 lakhs, up 103.5% YoY EBITDA margin: 18.30%

18.30% PAT margin: 6.5% of Total Income

Standalone Performance – H1 FY26

Revenue: Rs 2,638.39 lakhs, up 108.1% YoY

Rs 2,638.39 lakhs, up 108.1% YoY Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs 644.30 lakhs, up 351.3% YoY

Rs 644.30 lakhs, up 351.3% YoY Operating Cash Flow: Positive at Rs 2,652.14 lakhs

Outlook

On the earnings call, the Company indicated that:

Standalone revenues for FY26 are expected to grow 75–85% YoY , driven by both SCF and new products

for FY26 are expected to grow , driven by both SCF and new products Consolidated revenues are expected to grow approximately 200–300% YoY , as acquisitions and new platforms scale

are expected to grow approximately , as acquisitions and new platforms scale Consolidated EBITDA margins are expected to improve over time as product revenues rise and IP investments begin to plateau, with a medium-term ambition of 30–35% blended EBITDA margins driven by high-margin product lines

Veefin will continue to deepen its presence in India, Asia, Africa and MENA, while preparing to enter additional developed markets. The Company is also progressing the amalgamation of subsidiaries, expected to complete in the next 10-12 months, which should simplify the group structure and be EPS-accretive post-integration.

Commenting on the performance and strategy, Raja Debnath, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Veefin Solutions, said, "Our supply chain finance franchise, with over 50% EBITDA margins, is the profitable core funding Veefin's IP engine. On that foundation, we are building six enterprise-grade products on a single architecture, with the clear ambition of becoming India's first multi-product global BFSI technology product company."

He added, "Banks worldwide are moving away from point solutions and are looking for a unified technology fabric for working capital and transaction banking. With Veefin 4.0 and a zero-legacy tech stack, we are one of the very few players globally that can offer an end-to-end transaction banking and lending stack on one platform, which is reflected in our growing US$45 million qualified pipeline across 24 countries."

The Company is seeing strong demand for its broader product stack, not just SCF. Veefin now has a qualified global pipeline of approximately US$45 million (around Rs 400 crore) across 85 deals in 24 countries, including 35+ active deals and 10 large deals with values above US$2 million each. SCF now contributes less than half of the pipeline, with a rising share from Trade, CMS, and Corporate & Retail Internet Banking.

About Veefin Solutions Limited

Veefin Solutions Limited is a global enterprise software company focused on banks, NBFCs and large corporates. Veefin offers a comprehensive suite of products across Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, Cash Management, Corporate and Retail Internet Banking, Loan Origination, Loan Management and Fraud & Risk Analytics, all built on its unified Veefin 4.0 architecture. With clients across multiple continents and a growing ecosystem of partners, Veefin enables financial institutions to digitise, scale and innovate across the working capital and lending value chain.