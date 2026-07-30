Vikram Solar Wins EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Second Consecutive Year, Ranks Among Top 1% of Companies Assessed Globally

KOLKATA, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikram Solar Limited, a pioneer in India's solar PV module manufacturing, has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for 2026, one of the highest ratings issued by the global sustainability assessment leader, and the second consecutive year Vikram Solar has earned it. This year, the Company improved its overall score to 88/100, up from its previous year's score of 84/100.

This score places Vikram Solar in the 99th percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis, among the top 1% worldwide. The score of 88/100 is, in fact, the highest in the sector so far (at a Group level, spanning all Vikram Solar group companies globally), based on EcoVadis research as of July 2026. Notably, Vikram Solar raised its score across all four assessment themes year on year — Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said: "Earning the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for a second consecutive year, and improving our score across every vertical, tells us that sustainability at Vikram Solar is not a one-time achievement but a discipline we practise every day. To be placed among the top 1% of companies worldwide, once again, affirms that responsible manufacturing and long-term value creation are one and the same pursuit. Over the past year, we have deepened that commitment in measurable ways, including the launch of our first Annual Sustainability Report for FY26."

The rating is underpinned by a year of concrete progress across Vikram Solar's sustainability agenda. The Company's first Annual Sustainability Report highlights several key milestones, including the completion of a Life Cycle Assessment (ISO 14040 and ISO 14044) and a Product Carbon Footprint assessment (ISO 14067) for its Hypersol module, along with the independent verification and assurance of its greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with ISO 14064.

Vikram Solar has also secured the ISO 50001:2018 energy management system certification across all its manufacturing sites. Over the year, it recorded measurable improvements in water reuse and recycling, in greenhouse gas intensity through backward integration and indigenous upstream sourcing, and in the adoption of EVs and self-reliance. The company has also strengthened circularity in line with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms and various resource conservation initiatives through the year.

Over the same period, the Company was awarded notable recognitions like the Gold Award at the 23rd Greentech Safety, Fire & Security (SFS) Awards, the CII EHS Excellence Silver Award for its manufacturing sites, and the position of a Premium Member at the British Safety Council, with the opportunity to present its sustainability best practices at the 20th UN Global Compact Convention.

This recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for Vikram Solar, reinforcing the Company's conviction that responsible practices and ambitious growth are not competing priorities, but two sides of the same commitment to building a cleaner, future-ready energy ecosystem.

About Vikram Solar Limited:

Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India. Vikram Solar is a 9th time 'Top Performer' in PVEL's PV Module Reliability scorecard and has been included in the Tier 1 solar PV modules manufacturer list of Bloomberg NEF for 9 consecutive quarters. Vikram Solar Limited has established a pan-India presence through an extensive distributor network of 110+ authorized distributors and more than 550+ dealers.