Viraj Profiles Hosts 'Indradhanush of the Soul', Celebrating the International Appreciation of Indian Heritage

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. transformed Boisar into an evening of colour, music, and spiritual harmony as it hosted 'Indradhanush of the Soul – Colours of the Light Within' at Viraj International School on 28 February 2026.

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The event was envisioned to bring to Boisar a unique presentation of India's cultural and spiritual heritage as performed by the Divine Light Art & Culture Group from the Brahma Kumaris, St. Petersburg, Russia. Their visit carried a powerful message that India's traditions of peace, unity, and self-realisation are deeply respected and beautifully practiced far beyond its borders.

Indradhanush of the Soul

The artists represented diverse walks of life - mothers, homemakers, corporate professionals, and performing artists. The presenters from the group were united by their spiritual discipline and dedication to Raja Yoga meditation.

A Graceful and Inspiring Beginning

The evening opened with a soulful clarinet performance by a Russian brother, setting a serene and uplifting tone that instantly captivated the audience.

A short film on the origins of the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu and their global journey in spreading the message of peace and inner growth was screened, followed by a corporate film on Viraj Profiles, a leading name in stainless steel long products, worldwide. The film showcased the company's excellence in the industry alongside its commitment to community and culture.

A Celebration of Culture, Colour and Unity

The highlight of the evening began with the Divine Light Art & Culture Group's angelic and captivating musical and dance performances. A mesmerising musical presentation on the clarinet by a Russian brother set the tone of the evening. Through vibrant costumes and expressive choreography, the theme 'Colours of the Light Within' came alive, symbolising peace, love, strength, and harmony as the many colours of the human soul.

The Russian sisters performed on songs based on national themes, devotional prayers, and songs of peace, including a heartfelt rendition of the Indian National Anthem, a moving tribute that deeply resonated with the audience.

The energy soared when renowned Russian singer Albert Asadullin, Honoured Artist of Russia, enthralled the audience with his spirited performance, including the beloved 'Mera Juta Hai Japani', creating a joyful cultural bridge between India and Russia.

Leadership, Recognition, and Cultural Exchange

The event was graced by the District Collector of Palghar, Smt. Indurani Jakhar, and Shivsena MLA, Palghar Vidhan Sabha, Shri Rajendra Gavit, along with the Kochhar family and senior leadership of Viraj Profiles.

In a special moment, BK Santosh Didi (Santosh Kukreja) warmly welcomed Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman of Viraj Profiles, presenting him with a Brahma Kumaris lapel and a bouquet. The Chairman had earlier witnessed the group's performance abroad and was deeply moved by how Indian culture is celebrated outside India. It was his initiative to invite the troupe to Boisar, so the local community and Virajians could experience this unique expression of India's spiritual heritage through Russian voices and artistry.

Mr. Rakesh Chauhan, Managing Director of Viraj Profiles, delivered an inspiring address to the audience and the visiting performers.

The evening concluded with the Kochhar family expressing their gratitude to the artists with a token of appreciation, while the Divine Light Art & Culture Group gifted an indigenous Russian sculpture to Mr. Kochhar as a symbol of friendship. A serene candle-light ceremony led by BK Didis, chief guests, and the Kochhar family brought the event to a meaningful close.

Through music, colour and devotion, Viraj Profiles' 'Indradhanush of the Soul' filled the atmosphere of Boisar with joy, divinity and a renewed sense of unity.

About Viraj Profiles

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in stainless steel long products, exporting to over 90 countries. Beyond manufacturing, the company actively supports educational and cultural initiatives that foster global awareness and community development.

By hosting 'Indradhanush of the Soul,' Viraj Profiles once again demonstrated that true progress lies not only in economic growth, but in enriching hearts, strengthening cultural dialogue, and celebrating the colours of humanity.

