Viraj Profiles Brings CSR Efforts under 'Indradhanu'; Begins with Medical Camp near Boisar

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has recently introduced Viraj Indradhanu, a structured CSR platform that brings together its long-standing community initiatives under a unified approach. Over the years, the company has been engaged in multiple efforts across education, healthcare, infrastructure, and skill development in the Boisar region. With Indradhanu, these initiatives are now being aligned under a common vision - to build stronger synergy with local communities and contribute as a partner in their progress.

Indradhanu

As a first step under this framework, Viraj Profiles has commenced a four-day medical health camp across nearby villages. Organised in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris and supported by Brahmakumaris Global Hospital, Mumbai, the camp was recently held from 20th to 23rd March 2026, covering Navapada, Gundale, Maan, Mahagaon, and Baripada. Initially, the camp was being held for three days but on seeing the turnout of people, the camp was extended for one more day.

The camp provided residents access to essential healthcare services, including general health check-ups, ENT consultations, and women's health screenings. Screening services also included mammography for early detection, along with basic diagnostics such as blood sugar, blood pressure, and ECG, and other vital health assessments. Additional tests, including Pap smear and Pulmonary Function Test, were offered as required.

In regions where access to regular healthcare remains limited, the initiative aims to bring these services closer to the community, while also establishing a more consistent and engaged presence.

With Indradhanu, Viraj Profiles seeks to move beyond individual interventions towards a more integrated and long-term approach of working alongside communities; not just as an employment provider, but as a participant in their overall development journey.

About Viraj Profiles

Viraj Profiles is a leading stainless steel manufacturer, known for its diversified product portfolio and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a global footprint in over 90 countries, across 6 continents, the company is a hallmark of quality, innovation, and sustainability in the stainless steel industry. Committed to excellence, Viraj Profiles continues to invest in its workforce and operations to drive long-term value creation.

For further details, please contact: [email protected]

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