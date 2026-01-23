MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd, through the Viraj Charitable Trust, organized a Recognition Ceremony for Tailoring Examination Candidates on 23rd December 2025. The ceremony celebrated women who completed the tailoring examination successfully and demonstrated a commitment to skill development.

Viraj Profiles Hosts Recognition Ceremony for Women Who Successfully Passed the Tailoring Examination

The ceremony was graced by Mrs. Renu Kochhar, Trustee, Viraj Charitable Trust, who appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to utilize their skills for the benefit of their families and themselves. As part of the initiative, sewing machines and certificates of recognition were awarded to qualified candidates, reinforcing the importance of skill-based self-reliance.

"Upskilling helps in enabling people to become economically independent and self-reliant. These women have not only upskilled themselves but also proven their knowledge by successfully passing the exam," said Mrs. Renu Kochhar, during the celebration.

The event also served as a platform for interaction and exchange of views, allowing participants to share their experiences and aspirations. The initiative highlighted the role of vocational skills in enabling long-term independence and creating meaningful livelihood opportunities.

Through community-focused programs such as this, Viraj Profiles continues to support initiatives that promote upskilling, self-reliance, and sustainable social impact, aligning with its broader commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation across the globe. Guided by a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer service, the company continues to uphold and strengthen India's standing in the global engineering and stainless-steel industry.

