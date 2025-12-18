Viraj Profiles' 'Near Zero' Initiative: A Committed Drive Towards Sustainable Stainless-Steel Manufacturing

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

18 Dec, 2025, 16:56 IST

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., located in Boisar, Maharashtra, India, has taken a bold step towards sustainable manufacturing with its 'Near Zero' Initiative. The initiative is a major step in Viraj's long-term strategy to integrate sustainability into the core of its manufacturing processes.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman at Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., said, "Sustainability has to be more than compliance. For us, it is daily practice and responsibility. With our 'Near Zero' plan in place, we are examining every part of our value chain, from raw material handling to finished production, to cut waste, conserve resources and adopt cleaner technologies. The goal is to operate responsibly while continuing to deliver world-class stainless steel."

The Near Zero Initiative brings together multiple sustainability-focused actions already underway across the organisation's facilities in Boisar. It outlines a structured path to reduce resource consumption, modernise production systems, and strengthen environmental accountability.

Key Focus Areas of the Near Zero Initiative:

  • Resource Conservation: Implementing methods to lower water and energy usage through process optimisation and upgraded equipment.
  • Waste Reduction: Improving production efficiency, reducing scrap at source, and expanding recycling programs across the plant.
  • Cleaner Technologies: Introducing systems designed to lower emissions, enhance air quality, and reduce the overall environmental footprint.

With sustainability becoming a defining factor in global supply chains, the initiative positions Viraj Profiles as a forward-looking player in the stainless-steel sector. The company expects the program to strengthen stakeholder confidence, attract environmentally conscious customers, and support future investments in green manufacturing technologies.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation for producing stainless steel products of the highest quality for industries across the globe.

