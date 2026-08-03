VisualCamp to Launch AI-Powered Literacy Assessment PoC in Indian Public Schools This September

Three-month initiative in Haryana's Nuh district follows an official Letter of Intent from the state government.

AI gaze-tracking technology in 'READ for School' provides actionable, data-driven insights into student reading behaviors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a global leader in AI-based eye-tracking technology, announced today that it will officially launch a three-month Proof of Concept (PoC) for its AI-powered literacy courseware, READ for School, starting this September in the Nuh district of Haryana, India. The initiative builds upon an official Letter of Intent (LOI) received from the Government of Haryana, marking a strategic milestone in the company's expansion into India's public education system.

AI eye-tracking technology in ‘READ for School’ provides actionable, data-driven insights into students' reading behaviors

The three-month PoC aims to demonstrate how VisualCamp's gaze-based reading analytics can help educators identify student reading difficulties at an early stage, track comprehension progress over time, and deliver targeted literacy interventions. Unlike conventional assessment tools that rely solely on test scores, READ for School leverages standard mobile device cameras to analyze real-time gaze patterns—including fixation duration, reading speed, regressions, and gaze span—rendering invisible cognitive reading processes actionable for educators.

"India represents a strategically vital market for VisualCamp, and launching this Proof of Concept in September marks a crucial step in our global expansion," said Yunchan Suk, CEO of VisualCamp. "By making reading behaviors visible, READ for School empowers educators to understand not just what students achieve, but how they read. We are eager to prove the educational impact of our technology in Haryana and help every child become a more confident, capable learner."

VisualCamp's proprietary technology has already achieved strong market validation in South Korea, where it is implemented in over 500 schools and 200 learning institutions. Demonstrating its ongoing product innovation, VisualCamp has also expanded its ecosystem with ReadClass—a new AI-powered English reading analysis platform that automatically generates vocabulary, quizzes, and real-time gaze dashboards to streamline instruction for educators. Internationally, the company continues to scale through key partnerships, including Oxford Education Mexico, where its courseware currently supports literacy education across more than 10 schools in both English and Spanish environments.

About VisualCamp

VisualCamp is a global pioneer in AI-driven gaze tracking and literacy analysis. Recognized for its world-class technology, the company has won back-to-back CES Innovation Awards (2022, 2023), the GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation at MWC (2021), and was named one of the Financial Times High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific (2024). Backed by 46 global patents—including 7 in the U.S.—VisualCamp transforms standard smartphone and tablet cameras into powerful diagnostic learning tools without requiring additional hardware. Through its flagship READ courseware lineup, VisualCamp makes reading behaviors actionable, empowering educators and institutions worldwide to deliver personalized literacy education. For more information, visit www.visual.camp.