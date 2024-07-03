PUNE, India, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTP Realty, Pune's No. 1 real estate brand for six consecutive years, proudly announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, 'A World of Thoughtfulness.' VTP believes in 'Ghar aisa banao jisme hum khud reh sakey' (build homes we would want to live in ourselves). As a market leader in Pune, and ranked among the top 10 in India in sales turnover, VTP Realty prioritises ethics, trust, and clear communication. This initiative reaffirms VTP Realty's dedication to creating homes beyond just the traditional four walls, fostering a vibrant sense of community.

VTP Realty Launches a new campaign, 'A World of Thoughtfulness': A Commitment to Building Vibrant Communities

Sachin Bhandari, CEO and Executive Director of VTP Realty, says, "Our vision at VTP Realty is to build homes that we would want to live in ourselves. This means prioritising thoughtfulness in every aspect of our design and construction, ensuring our homes foster a sense of community and belongingness. We believe that a true home is where neighbours look out for each other, creating a supportive and harmonious living environment."

The brand emphasises on efficient design and timely delivery while creating standout projects throughout Pune. One could buy a house elsewhere, but only at VTP Reality can they find thoughtfully crafted homes with love. Committed to excellence and value, they understand their responsibility to provide lasting homes, delivering addresses their customers would cherish for years.

The integrated marketing campaign spans Digital, OOH, Print, Social Media, Radio, and Cinema targeting digital natives, and Gen X, conveying the importance of maximum liveable space that gives peace of mind, smiles, and a community that looks after one another.

VTP Realty believes that every small thing matters and close attention to detail sets homes apart from houses. Their thoughtfully crafted homes are future-ready, equipped with practical and luxurious amenities for all family members, from toddlers to grandparents and pets. Their latest projects also include unique work-from-home zones, catering to customers' evolving needs.

VTP Realty's thoughtful amenities include parks, playgrounds, solar pods, and work-from-home zones, creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. This dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in the trust and happiness of over 19,000 homeowners. Their product lines cater to diverse homebuyers: VTP Luxe offers ultra-luxury residences with opulence, innovation, and unparalleled comfort, setting new standards for luxury; VTP Homes targets upwardly mobile buyers, promising them the opportunity to 'Live Maximum' and make the most of life.

We are a legacy brand with a disruptive attitude. Backed by the 38-year legacy of the Pune-based VTP Group, VTP Realty goes beyond bricks and mortar to deliver value that exceeds expectations. Our journey has been one of disruption, reimagining, and setting new standards in real estate. With thoughtfulness in our DNA, we have delivered over 23 projects and 10+ million sq. ft., with 2.5 crore sq. ft. of simultaneous construction.

