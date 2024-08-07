Vymo Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the sales engagement platform of choice for financial institutions, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications report, for the third time.

Vymo's innovative platform is rooted in its ability to resolve key industry-specific use cases in insurance and banking, with AI nudges and industry playbooks.

Vymo has been the preferred tech solution for financial institutions, by providing a mobile-first, data-led seller engagement experience to sellers by automating their work tasks, managing their activities, and providing granular insight to sales leaders to support their seller workforce for greater productivity. Combining rich data and the power of machine learning, the platform has been able to guide sellers with insights into outcome-driven sales and strategies of top-performing salespeople, transforming sales at an organizational level.

Vymo is a tailored solution for distributed sales organizations within the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors that are focused on delivering an exceptional remote-first experience.

Gartner notes, "Sales engagement applications (SEAs) streamline how sellers execute sales activities and deal workflows at scale. They optimize seller productivity, by combining three key capabilities into a single interface: multichannel engagement (e.g., email, voice, SMS, video, social media), outbound workflow execution and time-saving AI/automation. Sellers rely on SEAs to streamline guidance into whom to engage and when, and what messaging to use, while capturing sales activities back into sales force automation (SFA) platforms."

"We're happy that this will be the third time Vymo has been recognized by Gartner. We believe that this recognition validates our commitment to enhance sales orchestration and execution — for financial institutions, in acquiring new customers, strengthening relationships, and driving profits," comments Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

Within just six weeks of launch, Vymo delivers substantial benefits to frontline agents, managers, and sales leaders, boasting a remarkable 75% Daily Active Usage (DAU) rate, on par with major consumer applications like Instagram and Slack. Vymo currently partners with over 70 of the world's leading banks, insurance companies, and financial services companies.

Gartner, Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications, by Dan Gottlieb, Roland Johnson, Guy Wood, Steve Rietberg, and Elizabeth Jones, was published on 15 July 2024.

Vymo is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 70+ Global Financial Institutions, including AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. Vymo enhances productivity from the ground up, through nudges and interventions throughout the customer lifecycle. Vymo has secured over $45M in funding from Peak XV Partners, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments, and is also an awardee of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

