WHO Foundation and Novo Nordisk Announce Collaboration to Support Childhood Obesity Prevention in India

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO Foundation and Novo Nordisk today announced a new collaboration aimed at providing financial support towards the strengthening of obesity prevention and health-system readiness in India, to curb the rise of childhood obesity through a scalable school-based health program. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Programme and WHO's Health Promoting Schools framework.

Representatives from the WHO Foundation, Novo Nordisk, and health partners gathered at the launch of the Roadmap for Promoting Health and Addressing Childhood Obesity in School Settings under the Shine India initiative, marking a collaborative step toward preventing childhood obesity and promoting healthier school environments in India.

According to the World Health Organization, overweight and obesity now cause more deaths globally than underweight and are linked to multiple noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Childhood overweight and obesity increase the likelihood of obesity and related health risks later in life, underscoring the importance of prevention and early action across the life course.

The collaboration will focus on obesity prevention, including healthier early-life environments, physical activity promotion, early risk identification, and preparedness within primary health care systems. India is a priority country for this partnership, reflecting the scale and urgency of the obesity challenge and the opportunity to strengthen prevention approaches that can be sustained over time. The project also will focus on creating healthier school environments in targeted districts, integrating health screening, lifestyle education, and mental health support to identify risks early among children and adolescents.

"India's growing burden of obesity highlights the importance of prevention-first approaches that reach people early and strengthen health systems for the long term," said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "Schools are the frontline of prevention. By integrating health screening and education directly into the school day, this collaboration aims to protect the well-being of the next generation, turning schools into enabling environments for healthy living."

"Building healthier communities begins with empowering the youth to make informed choices," said Mr. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India. "India is witnessing a worrying rise in childhood and adolescent obesity, and addressing this challenge early is essential to safeguard the nation's long-term health. Novo Nordisk's collaboration with the WHO Foundation reflects our shared commitment to equipping school-aged children with the knowledge, confidence and lifelong habits needed to lead healthier lives. By fostering awareness, encouraging physical activity, and promoting the importance of balanced nutrition at an early age, we can help curb the growing obesity burden and support a healthier future for the next generation."

India is experiencing a rapid rise in obesity and related cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, increasingly affecting younger populations and communities facing barriers to access, awareness, and continuity of care. Addressing these trends requires coordinated action across prevention, early identification of risk, and health-system readiness, grounded in evidence and public health leadership.

About the WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All. Learn more at who.foundation

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

