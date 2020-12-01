Wireless Connectivity Market Size USD 50200 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Connectivity Market is Segmented by Type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Near Field Communication (NFC), Other Technologies), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Other). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Computers & Electronics Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

In 2019, the global Wireless Connectivity market size was USD 24610 Million and it is expected to reach USD 50200 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of wireless connectivity market size are, increased demand for wireless sensor networks in the development of smart infrastructure, a substantial increase in the penetration of the Internet, increase in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

COVID-19 IMPACT ON WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for Wireless Connectivity has increased due to the acceleration of remote working and an increase in focus on evaluating and de-risking the end-to-end value chain.

Furthermore, various wireless communication and positioning devices, such as drones, cell positioning systems and global positioning systems (GPS), are used to track virus transmission in the outdoor environment. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the wireless connectivity market size during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET SIZE

Raise in demand for wireless sensor networks in the development of smart infrastructure is expected to increase the growth of the wireless connectivity market size. Wireless sensors are expected to gain popularity due to the increased attention of the sensor manufacturers on the enhancement of wireless sensing technology. Sensor prices, along with a rising trend in process optimization, home automation and lifestyle change, are increasing the adoption of wireless sensor networks (WSNs).

The development of the 5G network is expected to further fuel the wireless sensor market size growth. With a rising number of connected devices, the need for high-speed Internet access has become one of the most critical criteria in digitally advanced workplaces. New wireless technologies need more spectrum and more resources. LTE and 5G are the fastest-growing mobile technologies that will fulfill the needs of emerging wireless technologies.

Other factors that drive the growth of wireless connectivity market size are, increasing awareness of energy efficiency, strict regulations and building directives, the promotion of various smart grid technologies and the availability of a range of open protocols.

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific region held the largest wireless connectivity market share (about 38 %) in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. As the IoT market is experiencing healthy growth, the APAC market for wireless communication chips is expected to expand significantly. The number of new M2M connections per year, the demand for smart consumer devices and the need for an industrial revolution are therefore higher in this area. Given the large population base in some developing economies such as China, India and Thailand in the APAC, coupled with related issues such as healthcare and energy management, wireless networking technologies seem to have more opportunities to boost living standards and revolutionize the industrial sector in the APAC.

North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major IT & Telecom vendors in the region. The North American area is also rising increasingly due to the introduction of emerging technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence.

By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

● Germany

● France

● UK.

● Italy

● Russia

● Nordic Countries

● Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type, the Wireless Connectivity market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Wireless Connectivity market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Other.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET

Broadcom is the world's leading manufacturer in the global Wireless Connectivity market with a market share of 19.06% in terms of revenue.

Some of the other top companies discussed in this report include,

Murata

Qualcomm Atheros

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Atmel Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell

Others.

