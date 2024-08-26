With 30+ Industry sponsored R&D Labs Setup at campus, Chandigarh University has emerged as Centre of Excellence in India

Chandigarh University's Industry-Oriented Academia Crafting Future Industry Leaders

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when global landscape of industries has been evolving at a breakneck speed, the gap between academics and industry requirements has been widening rapidly. As a result, even after landing in their dream jobs, many students often find themselves underprepared for the technical skills or practical problem-solving abilities that employers expect from them. This scenario is neither fruitful for the industry nor the graduates who are entering the workforce. Bridging the gap between industry needs and academics holds paramount significance in such a scenario.

At Chandigarh University, research and innovation are blended to prepare galaxy of future leaders of industry; glimpse of 'Honda Professional Automotive Training & Research Centre' at Chandigarh University.

In the ever-evolving global landscape of academics, industry-aligned academia of Chandigarh University has not only been fueling bright young minds by offering them a broad spectrum of industry-oriented futuristic academic programs but also empowering them with corporate mentorship, international exposure, value-centric learning, cultivating entrepreneurial spirit and professional competencies to transform them into future industry leaders.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, CU has tied-up with leading Multinational Companies (MNCs) to establish multi-faceted industry-sponsored academic infrastructure. These research centres play a crucial role in elevating the capabilities of students and faculty members through real-world projects and hands-on training activities.

Chandigarh University provides an environment conducive to innovation and discovery with as many as 30 Industry-sponsored Advanced Research Labs and 32 Centres of Excellence (COEs) established by leading multinational corporations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and IBM among others.

For Engineering students, Chandigarh University has tied-up with top giants in the market that provide hands-on training to students with high-tech labs including Microsoft Innovation Center, Google Android Lab, Cloud Computing Lab, Oracle Academy, Tech Mahindra IMS Academy, Unisys Innovation Lab, EMC Academic Alliance, Microsoft Global Technical Support Center, Red Hat Academy Lab, SAP Next Gen Lab, Infor Lab and Microsoft Azure LaaS (Learning as a Service) platform, BOT lab, Bosch Bridge Centre and Cisco Networking Lab among others.

Chandigarh University offers a world-class industry-sponsored Master of Engineering Program in Computer Science with a specialization in Cloud Computing in collaboration with Virtusa, making it one of the most in-demand CSE-CC programs in India.

CU has collaborated with Coforge and established an innovation centre focused on conducting R&D in AI applications within healthcare, addressing agricultural issues globally and developing autonomous vehicle technology.

For Automobile Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry giants that established high-tech labs including Mahindra and Mahindra T-School, Honda Research and Skill Development Centre, Hyundai Professional Development Centre, VE Commercial Training Centre, MG Motors Lab, Eicher – CU Centre of Excellence in Automobile engineering lab, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostic Lab.

In Hotel and Hospitality Management, CU has partnered with Intercontinental Hotel Group, Cox and Kings, The Taj Group and Ligare Aviation (Tourism lab set up). Moreover, there are labs including Aviation Lab, Bakery Lab, Food & Beverages Lab, Front Office Lab and House Keeping Lab to give students hands-on experience.

Chandigarh University with its world-class, high-tech academic infrastructure has been integrating current industry practices and requirements into academic programs. Today, Chandigarh University stands at the forefront of fostering innovation and progress in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics and Fintech. To enhance its students' technological competencies in academics, CU has collaborated with IBM and established India's first advanced information technology lab that offers courses in Cloud Computing, Information Security, Big Data and Business Analytics.

In Management studies, students can do MBA with IBM, MBA FinTech with NSE Academy, MBA with SAS and MBA in Applied Finance with PWC.

CU has recently introduced another Centre of Excellence: The Finovation Hub; the objective of this COE is to develop comprehensive finance and accounting skill development programs tailored to the needs of individuals and organizations worldwide and foster a culture of research excellence within the centre, promoting cutting-edge research initiatives in finance, accounting and related fields.

Core curriculum offered by CU in emerging areas such as Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, IOT, Bioinformatics, Information & Network Security, Grid Computing, Structural Engineering, Geo-Technical Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Construction Technology, Environmental Engineering, GIS, Water Resource Engineering among others is specially designed by industry giants themselves.

The industry-oriented curriculum of CU is aligned with leading International Universities and Research Agencies; CSE curriculum is aligned with Stanford University, ISACA, NASSCOM, for Civil Engineering, University of Singapore, Imperial College of London, ASME, ISTE.

Moreover, the curriculum is prepared by renowned academicians and subject experts from IITs, NITs and industry experts from top MNCs such as IBM, Quark among others top brands.

ORACLE Academy Lab as part of global offerings, students work on Open-Source technologies such as latest software; MySQL, Oracle Linux, GlassFish, BlueJ, Eclipse and many more.

Notably, CU's pioneering efforts in the field of space science and technology, including the operation of India's first real-time ground station at Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology, further highlight its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the firmament of space science.

These engagements not only provide students with practical exposure but also equip them with the latest industry trends and practices, enhancing their employability and readiness for the competitive job market.

In line with the pressing industry needs, Chandigarh University has established tie-ups with leading corporate houses and multinational companies in India and abroad, which epitomizes the ethos by the industry, for the industry, at the industry. These collaborations provide students with a platform to learn from industry experts and gain exposure to real-world scenarios.

This industry-centric academic model of Chandigarh University has been benefitting the students by not only equipping them with technical prowess but also nurturing their global perspective and entrepreneurial spirit, thereby preparing a pool of highly talented and skilled graduates for the professional world.

To arm students academically so that they can excel not just in India but at global level, Chandigarh University has established as many as 502 global collaborations with industry partners and HEIs (higher education institutions) in 95 countries that offer myriads of global opportunities including internships, industry visits, seminars and guest lectures.

Chandigarh University stands as a shining example of academic excellence and industry-academia synergy. By providing students with real-world exposure, cutting-edge technologies and opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, the university equips them with all the relevant skills they need to excel in their respective fields in the ever-evolving global landscape.

