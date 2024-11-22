Witness the majesty of the Amazon rainforest through the lens of world-renowned photographer Sebastião Salgado in the Asia-Pacific debut of Amazônia: Photographs by Sebastião Salgado at the National Museum of Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The awe-inspiring beauty and untamed majesty of the Amazon comes to life in Amazônia, an extraordinary photographic odyssey by internationally acclaimed Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado. Making its highly anticipated Asia-Pacific debut at the National Museum of Singapore from 22 November 2024 to 2 March 2025, this travelling exhibition transports visitors into the heart of one of the world's greatest ecosystems.

YAWANAWÁ (Photograph: © Sebastião Salgado) Mountains (Photograph: © Sebastião Salgado) Can you hear me? at Eco Sanctuary (Image courtesy of the National Museum of Singapore)

Curated and designed by Salgado's work and life partner, Lélia Wanick Salgado, the exhibition spotlights critical aspects of the complex ecosystems of the Amazon, presenting more than 200 evocative black-and-white photographic prints in addition to slide projections, documenting its vibrant landscapes and the lives of the people who reside within it. Through this visual spectacle that encapsulates the region's majesty and fragility in equal measure, Salgado hopes that this serves as a poignant call for all to conserve the "lungs of the world".

The first theme of the exhibition shows natural wonders and phenomena unique to the rainforest through the following sections:

Aerial Views: The Amazon Seen from Above

Flying Rivers: Watering the Continent

Tropical Storms: When It Rains in the Rainforest

Mountains: Unexpected Uplands in the Lowlands

The Forest: A Source of Fear and Inspiration

Anavilhanas: Islands in the Stream

The second theme showcases 100 photographs of the 12 Amazonian communities with whom Salgado engaged with in structures modelled after ocas, complemented by video interviews with their leaders and an immersive audio experience by French composer Jean-Michel Jarre. The journey continues in two projection rooms housing landscapes, portraits and soundscapes, a space featuring Instituto Terra's work, and Amazônia Touch, the first photographic volume designed for blind and visually impaired audiences.

For its Singapore staging, the museum introduces Eco Sanctuary, a rainforest-themed interactive space to complement the exhibition and highlight local themes by engaging visitors' senses of touch, smell and hearing. Visitors can also participate in conservation-related programmes and workshops and contribute their thoughts at the Reflection Zone.