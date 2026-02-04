WLS 2026 Opens in Dubai, Hosted by WLA and Co-Hosted by KuCoin

Focusing on the Future Pathways of Fundamental Science and Global Governance

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Laureates Summit 2026 (WLS 2026), hosted by the World Laureates Association (WLA) and co-hosted by KuCoin, officially opened on February 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As one of the world's most influential high-level platforms for dialogue between science and public governance, the summit brings together leading scientists, research institutions, policymakers, and technology practitioners from around the globe to explore the future pathways of basic science, frontier technologies, and global governance within a shared framework.

Against the backdrop of long-term and structural global challenges, this year's summit is themed "Basic Science: Addressing Human Challenges Through Scientific Consensus." The agenda emphasizes forging stronger and more direct links between fundamental scientific discoveries and the needs of global governance and public policy, advancing science from the accumulation of knowledge toward a form of structural support for institutions and governance systems, and reinforcing its foundational role in addressing long-term challenges facing humanity.

The summit has received high-level support from the UAE government. This strong engagement at the national level further emphasizes the growing importance of fundamental science and frontier technologies within national development strategies and global governance frameworks, and signals a new phase of closer, more practical dialogue between science, public governance, and institutional innovation.

As a co-host of WLS 2026, KuCoin participates in the summit from the perspective of long-term trusted digital infrastructure. Leveraging the verifiability, traceability, and collaborative potential of blockchain technology, KuCoin explores its foundational value in scientific collaboration, digital infrastructure, and public governance, while facilitating cross-disciplinary dialogue among technologists, the scientific community, and policymakers. During the summit, KuCoin is also hosting the "Blockchain x Science Forum," further examining the application potential of blockchain and artificial intelligence in scientific collaboration and public governance.

Within this multilateral dialogue framework, Michael Gan, in his capacity as Deputy Secretary-General of the World Laureates Association, is participating in multiple roundtable sessions and closed-door discussions. He is engaging with scientists, policymakers, and representatives of public institutions from different countries on topics including artificial intelligence, fundamental science, and global collaboration mechanisms.

Michael Gan noted that technology plays a foundational role in advancing the long-term development of human society, and that frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain should serve more open and trustworthy global collaboration systems. Through participation in the multilateral dialogues of WLS 2026, he seeks to integrate his practical experience in technology and blockchain with the perspectives of global scientists and policymakers in research and governance, helping to advance technology-enabled open collaboration mechanisms that support humanity's long-term development.

Following his departure from the role of Chief Executive Officer, Michael Gan has continued to engage in international dialogue and collaboration on frontier issues at the intersection of technology and society, drawing on his long-standing background in engineering and system design. He has consistently focused on and supported developments in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fundamental science, and is committed to advancing open collaboration mechanisms for the global research community while exploring the foundational role of technology in scientific collaboration and public governance.

WLS 2026 runs for three days and brings together more than 1,000 participants from around the world. The scientific cohort includes recipients of the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Wolf Prize, and other leading international scientific honors, setting new benchmarks for the summit's scale and academic impact. With the continued participation of world-leading scientists, policymakers, and technology practitioners, the World Laureates Summit is steadily evolving into a key international platform for addressing shared long-term human challenges and advancing cross-disciplinary collaboration and institutional innovation.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About the World Laureates Association

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-profit, nongovernmental international organization founded in 2017 in Hong Kong.

WLA brings together 187 leading scientists, including 78 Nobel Laureates, alongside recipients of the Turing Award, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Fields Medal, Breakthrough Prize, and other major international scientific honors. Its members span disciplines such as chemistry, physics, biology, medicine, economics, and computer science, and are drawn from leading research institutions across 25 countries.

Guided by the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," WLA is committed to advancing basic science, fostering international scientific cooperation, and supporting the development of the next generation of scientists. Through research collaboration and academic exchange, WLA seeks to promote science as a shared global endeavor for the benefit of humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876712/20260204_151600.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg