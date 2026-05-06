KuCoin Launches Anti-Phishing Month to Strengthen User Protection Amid Global Security Awareness Observances

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of its "Anti-Phishing Month" initiative, reinforcing its commitment to protecting users through a combination of education, technology, and proactive risk management. Following a well-received debut last year, the initiative returns for its second edition.

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In recent years, KuCoin has identified a growing number of phishing attacks targeting its users, with affected individuals primarily concentrated in regions. Among these threats, SMS phishing (smishing) and email phishing have emerged as the dominant attack vectors, accounting for over 90% of incidents. These attacks not only result in direct financial losses but also have a lasting impact on user trust. In response, KuCoin has prioritized a more systematic approach to anti-phishing efforts, elevating user protection as a core strategic focus.

Against this backdrop, May marks several global cybersecurity awareness observances, including World Information Security Day, World Password Day, and cybersecurity initiatives led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Leveraging this moment, KuCoin is launching its Anti-Phishing Month initiative to enhance user awareness and promote stronger self-protection practices across its global community.

Guided by its "security-as-a-service" philosophy, KuCoin has built a comprehensive defense framework combining user education, incentive mechanisms, and advanced security technology:

Real-Time Risk Detection and Interception

KuCoin has deployed an industry-leading phishing detection engine capable of identifying and blocking suspicious login attempts and unauthorized withdrawal activities.

The system prevents over 5,000 high-risk access attempts daily, serving as the first line of defense for user accounts.

End-to-End Security Alerts and Multi-Factor Protection

Across critical user actions — including login, withdrawals, and API binding — KuCoin integrates multi-factor authentication (MFA) and real-time risk alerts to ensure users are fully informed before proceeding.

Continuous Security Education

KuCoin regularly shares security knowledge, phishing case studies, and risk awareness content through its platform and app. A built-in "Security Score" module further helps users assess and improve their account safety practices over time.

"In today's threat landscape, relying solely on technical safeguards is no longer sufficient. Effective security requires both strong platform capabilities and informed user behavior," said Edwin Wong, Head of Risk Management at KuCoin. "Through Anti-Phishing Month, we aim to make security a daily habit — something users can understand, engage with, and actively practice, ultimately strengthening long-term trust between the platform and our users."

As a key part of this initiative, KuCoin is launching the second edition of its "Anti-Phishing Month" campaign in May 2026, marking its first large-scale effort to integrate security education with incentive-driven engagement.

Through an interactive Learn-to-Earn format, users are encouraged to:

Learn essential anti-phishing knowledge

Complete a short quiz

Enable additional account protection features such as Anti-Phishing Codes

Participants who complete the program will be eligible for exclusive rewards. Click here to join the campaign.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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