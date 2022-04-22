World Trade Centers Association Reveals 2nd Annual Champions Awards Winners

Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the association's global network, as well as their local and global communities

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) recently announced the winners of the 2022 WTCA Champions Awards during its 2022 WTCA General Assembly to recognize outstanding contributions from member World Trade Center® (WTC®) businesses within the WTCA network, and in their local and global communities. The association's global network is comprised of more than 300 WTC locations in nearly 100 countries.

This year's competition featured 18 nominees who were nominated by their fellow WTCA members, while the final winners were selected for their contributions to the network across four categories — Connectivity, Reciprocity, Network Support and Sustainability — and the coveted Member of the Year award exemplifying the values, vision, mission and goals of the association.

"Throughout the past year, we have seen a number of remarkable initiatives, projects and events led by our WTCA Members during this 'new normal.' We are thrilled to award this year's recipients of the WTCA Champions Awards – and even more so with two returning winners from the inaugural competition – for their outstanding contributions to the WTCA network, and their local and global communities," stated John E. Drew, Chair, Board of Directors of the WTCA.

The winners are as follows:

Champion Award for Member of the Year: Karen Gerwitz of WTC Denver for her coordinating role in the WTCA Trade Service Operating Manual, which provides member support to connect with their counterparts within the network to foster international trade. With the manual, she also expands the reach and quality of the trade services, which helps WTCA members maintain and provide the highest quality service to their business members.

Champion Award for Connectivity: Freerk Faber of WTC Twente for initiating a number of joint projects between WTC businesses, and his dedication and willingness to improve the WTCA network and connections.

Champion Award for Reciprocity: Evert Jan (EJ) Schouwstra of WTC Leeuwarden for his involvement as Vice-Chair and current Chair of the EMEA Trade Services Member Advisory Council as well as his "Promising Cities for International Business" webinar series.

Champion Award for Network Support: WTC Toronto for initiating the Trade Accelerator Program and taking the lead on virtual and in-person trade missions with other WTC businesses, and supporting those WTC businesses to host their own.

Champion Award for Sustainability: WTC St. Louis for its Mosaic Project to integrate immigrants into the St. Louis community for equal opportunity and gain the support of the international business community.

"On behalf of the association, we extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees," said Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development of the WTCA. "Our network was founded with the mission to 'connect locally and prosper globally,' and we continue to be impressed by the gold standards of service that our member base demonstrates on a daily basis to drive a positive impact on global trade and investment."

All winners were announced and awarded virtually by Robin van Puyenbroeck during the WTCA's General Assembly where more than 500 participants across 134 WTC locations in more than 60 countries came together for the association's global virtual conference. To learn more, please visit the Champions Awards homepage and follow the WTCA on social media using the hashtag #WTCAChampion:

