World Wisdom Agriculture Technology Exploration, 2025 March focus on the World Irrigation Science and Technology Exhibition

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 31 to April 2, 2025, the 11th Beijing International Wisdom Agriculture and Irrigation Technology Expo and World Irrigation Technology Conference will be held in Beijing National Convention Center. At the same time, the third Beijing International Water Conservancy Science and Technology Expo will be held.

The conference is an innovation highland linking digital agriculture and irrigation technology at home and abroad, and is also the most professional and largest wisdom agriculture and irrigation exhibition in China. With an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, 800 enterprises from 33 countries and regions around the world will display the world's leading advanced equipment and technology, including 20 of the world's top 500 enterprises and listed companies.

15,000 buyers from more than 10 countries and regions such as the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, Spain, France, Turkey, Cyprus, Japan and South Korea will visit and purchase.

In the same period, the Southeast Asia Agricultural Irrigation System Promotion Conference, the Silk Road-countries and Russia Agricultural Irrigation System Promotion Conference, the Beijing International Wisdom Agriculture Conference, the world's first new technology and new products promotion conference, the global intelligent agricultural equipment innovation Ceremony and other activities will be held, bringing together the world's agricultural cutting-edge technology and promote international trade cooperation.

