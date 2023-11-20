Woxsen School of Arts & Design and UCA, Farnham, illuminate cross-cultural perspectives on Gender & Gesture through Photography Exhibition

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University in collaboration with University for the Creative Arts (UCA), Farnham, UK has organised a thought-provoking 3-day photography exhibition from November 15th to17th. Stemming from the International Photography Seminar hosted in April this year, the exhibition delved into the cross-cultural interpretation of societal expectations surrounding 'Gender and Gesture.' This initiative aimed to elicit diverse responses to these themes, fostering a profound understanding of gender roles within a socio-political context.

Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director of IIT awarding the prize to Sremanth M, School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University. (left to right) Dr. Adity, Dean-School of Arts & Design at Woxsen and Dr. Caroline Molloy from UCA, Farnham during the photography exhibition.

This international collaboration served as a dynamic platform for academicians, Ph.D. scholars, and design/art practitioners to engage in insightful presentations and discussions on the social narrative of gender and gesture. The project, weaving a narrative across different institutions and cultures, will culminate in sharing its findings at the University for Creative Arts, UK, in Spring 2024.

The 3-day photography exhibition, hosted at Woxsen University and IIT Hyderabad, garnered participation from photographers, researchers, students, and the broader design community. This exhibition is part of a larger project with key objectives that include establishing cross-cultural collaboration between universities, involving diverse stakeholders to build a robust social context, exploring opportunities for joint publications, and seeking international funding to create more opportunities for students. This project centers on academic research through practical application, open calls, and active participation, aiming to pioneer innovative methodologies and establish a benchmark in visual research. It views photography not merely as an art form but as a powerful tool for activism and social change.

Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean-School of Arts & Design at Woxsen University, stated, "This project aims to address a complexity of gender and gesture in a cross cultural context. I am delighted to see the brilliant submissions from India and the UK."

The inaugural session at Woxsen University featured a talk on 'Experimental Portraiture Workshop' by Dr. Caroline Molloy, Programme Director-Fine Art and Photography at UCA Farnham, UK. Dr. Molloy explored the surrealistic narrative created by studio photography in portraying people, culture, and class. At the close of the exhibition, she remarked, "I was amazed to see how the entire event is planned and executed by the faculty and students. This is a true cross-cultural project that connects the wider community."

Days 2 and 3 of the exhibition, hosted at the IIT Hyderabad campus, were inaugurated by Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad. Notable attendees includeed Deepak John Mathew, from IIT Hyderabad and Advisory Board Member, and Vishnu Ponna, Film Design consultant and Creative Video Director. The external advisory board members of this project include, Dr. Manish Arora from the Dept. of Applied Arts, BHU; Madhukar G, Prof. in Photography, JNAFAU; Nicola Shipley, Director of GRAIN Projects; and Nilupa Yasmin, Lecturer at Coventry University & Studio holder at Grand Union, Birmingham.

The first prize of the 3-day Photography Exhibition was awarded to Vicky Hodgson from University of Creative Arts, receiving 125 USD, and the second prize was secured by Sremanth M, School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University, who received 100 USD.

Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, exclaimed, "We should do more of such joint projects and support each other through sharing knowledge and guiding the research scholars. We are deeply interested to collaborate in the 2nd phase of the project by involving more students from IIT and Woxsen University."

This project aligns with the core pillar of Woxsen University emphasizing internationalization through a cross-cultural collaboration, contributes to global research, supports students in navigating complex concepts of diversity, inclusion and gender and will eventually increase the school's global reach.

