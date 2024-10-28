Woxsen University Appoints Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa, AI and Blockchain Expert as Dean of School of Technology

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University is delighted to announce the new dean Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa who has joined us at the School Of Technology. He brings in a wealth of experience in blockchain technology, intelligent agents, virtual currencies, and digital preservation. Dr. de la Rosa has published over 200 international papers and supervised more than 20 Ph.D. candidates and 50 MSc theses.

Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa, Dean of School of Technology

Peplluis Esteva has a strong academic foundation with degrees from prestigious institutions. He has an MBA degree, completed his Ph.D. in Informatics, specializing in Artificial Intelligence, and also trained as a Lieutenant. His journey in engineering began with a degree in Computer Engineering, obtained from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

With over three decades of professional experience, Dr. Esteva is an expert in leading and managing complex international projects. His extensive background includes coordinating research and development initiatives, working with EU consortia, facilitating knowledge transfer, and supporting entrepreneurship. He has gained valuable experience in large corporations and start-ups, with a strong focus on IT and management. His years of relevant experience in research and development management make him a versatile leader in the field.

Dr. Esteva's work spans numerous EU countries, including France, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Switzerland, Turkey, and Spain. He has played a key role as an expert in several significant projects related to Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Currencies, Blockchain, and Digital Preservation. His contributions have been instrumental in various EU-funded initiatives, within the 6th and 7th Framework Programs, as well as national projects. He has also worked in AI at Siemens in 1989, with METAL. The first German to English translator of technical documents, in the 90s, including intelligent agents and machine learning.

Foreseeing his role in the School of Technology Dr. Peplluis Eteva de la Rosa stated, "I am excited to lead the School of Technology in becoming a global leader in AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems. My main goal is to create a world-class research hub that promotes interdisciplinary collaboration. This will equip students with advanced skills they need to succeed. Woxsen's vision aligns with my passion and commitment to advancing technology, and I am dedicated to making a significant impact during my tenure."

Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa shares his insights on the emerging fields of AI and blockchain, emphasises on the importance of integrating AI into the curriculum, ensuring that students gain a deeper understanding of its applications and implications. His approach focuses on both theoretical understanding and practical experience, preparing students to contribute effectively to the future of AI and blockchain.

What are your thoughts on the ethical implications of AI and blockchain technologies, and how will Woxsen address these issues in its curriculum and research?

"AI and blockchain bring significant ethical considerations, including data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the challenges posed by decentralized decision-making adopted by big corporations and public bodies that will overwhelm individuals, who are poorly equipped in front of said big powers. Woxsen considers it as ethical responsibility to consume ideological space in respect to these technologies within our curriculum. The students will be trained with the technical aspects of AI and Blockchain responsibly, to ensure technology is applied in a fair way for the society. We want to create tech leaders that understand not just their technical field, but also the broader ethical implications of it and are prepared for leadership in this difficult world." How do you see the impact of emerging technologies like AI and IoT on the field of engineering, and how is Woxsen preparing students to meet these challenges?

"Engineering is now on the verge of completely new landscape driven by smart systems, automation and datascience, thanks to emerging technologies like AI and IoT. At Woxsen, we are equipping the students to face these developments with artificial intelligence in all our programs and our curriculum is paired well with practical projects that simulate real-world experience. Interdisciplinary learning by students to get a cohesive understanding of how AI and IoT can help in tackling very complex engineering problems that we encounter most often (Smart cities, connected systems) as well. We would adopt collaborative intelligent systems for personalised learning to equip the students with industry relevant skills in a fast-changing engineering world." Looking ahead to the 2025 academic year, what exciting developments or initiatives can prospective B.Tech. students enrolling at Woxsen expect?

"B.Tech. students at Woxsen can look forward to exciting developments in 2025. In addition, we are launching cutting- edge AI and blockchain laboratories; building partnerships with leading tech companies to bring the latest emerging technologies into business schools, and introducing new programmes that include elements of all these areas. With projects in decentralized AI, IoT and autonomous systems on the horizon there will be much innovation among students. This will not only enrich their learning experience, but also provide a much stronger background for pursuing tech careers and help ensure that they are able to face the challenges of tomorrow." What attracted you to the position of Executive Dean at Woxsen School of Technology, and what specific goals do you hope to achieve during your tenure?

"The position of Executive Dean at Woxsen is appealing due to the university's commitment to innovation and forward-thinking education. I am excited to lead the School of Technology in establishing itself as a global leader in AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems. My primary goal is to create a world-class research hub where interdisciplinary collaboration flourishes, equipping students with cutting-edge skills. Woxsen's vision aligns with my passion for advancing technology, and I am fully committed to making a significant impact during my tenure." In the global landscape of engineering education, how does Woxsen's School of Technology position itself for collaboration and contribution to advancements in the field?

"Woxsen's School of Technology is positioning itself as a global leader in technological education through strong international collaborations and a focus on cutting-edge fields like AI and blockchain, leveraged by our vision of sum of intelligences. Our focus is on interdisciplinary research, innovation and entrepreneurship to catalyze an environment where students, faculty and industry collaborate to shape new frontiers of technologies. Our vision has been built on collective intelligence and with this leadership, Woxsen is poised to make a massive contribution at the world stage in tech by redefining engineering education."

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure spread over 60 acres. With 150+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its Undergraduate programs by securing All India Rank 12 amongst Top 130 BBA Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 20 amongst Top 160 B.Tech. Pvt. Institutes, All India Rank 3 amongst Top 25 Design Pvt. Institutes and All India Rank 3 amongst Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes. For its MBA programs, Woxsen has secured a QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024-2025, Rank 6 in Asia-Pacific and Rank 3 in India by Bloomberg Best B-Schools Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

