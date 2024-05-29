Woxsen University hosts Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit, in collaboration with WE HUB, a Govt. of Telangana's Initiative

HYDERABAD, India, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University's School of Business concluded its inaugural Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit 2024, owing to its dedication to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. Held at Woxsen University campus, the summit featured a strategic partnership with WE HUB, India's first state-led incubator which provides comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs, including technical, financial, governmental, and policy assistance. Another highlight of the event was the launch of Woxsen University Confederation of Indian Industry research report, about role of leaders in the post-covid era of algorithms and emerging technologies.

The guests of the summit along with Woxsen’s management team launching the Woxsen University Confederation of Indian Industry research report

This collaboration aims to cultivate a robust network of entrepreneurs, enhancing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and potentially offering mentorship and insights to Woxsen student entrepreneurs. Through this partnership, Woxsen and WE HUB will co-develop workshops and platforms targeting both rural and urban women entrepreneurs, focusing on skill development, incubation, and business upgradation.

"The global commitment to increase the participation of women in the workforce has never been stronger, and women entrepreneurship has been identified as one of the most important factors contributing to enhanced economic prosperity." Uha Sajja, Program Manager for Social Impact & Entrepreneurship at WE HUB, emphasized the importance of this partnership stating, "Platforms like Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit 2024 welcomes all the aspiring women entrepreneurs to start, set up and scale up their Enterprises, and the knowledge partnership between Woxsen University and WE Hub will stand as the pillar to enable the same."

The Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit featured a distinguished line-up of Corporate Leaders, CEOs, CMOs, Deans and Professors from International Universities. Snayhil Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Elico Healthcare Services Ltd delivered a keynote address on 'Cognitive Capitalism: Fostering Integrity in Entrepreneurial Pursuits.' He said, "I am thrilled and inspired to be a speaker at the Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit 2024 organised by Woxsen University. While Entrepreneurship is the courage to dream, act and endure with perseverance, it is also about making sense of the sea changes in the way business is done today. With technology impacting Businesses, Leadership styles and scalability, such forums of interaction and sharing add a lot of value to the professionals. I congratulate Woxsen University on creating this opportunity for entrepreneurs."

The panel discussions addressed critical topics such as 'Entrepreneurial Intelligence: Empowering AI Innovation with Ethical Imperatives' and 'Intellectual Infrastructure: Fostering AI-Competent Workforces through Collective Talent Cultivation.' Notable panellists included Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Cigniti Technologies; Elton Ron Nathan, Head - L&D, Talent Engagement & Management, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd.; Dr.Reto Steiner, Dean - Zhaw School of Management, Zurich; Uha Sajja, Program Manager Social Impact & Entrepreneurship, WE Hub; Aparna Vedam, Associate Director - Competency, Gen AI, LTI Mindtree; Dr. Venu Gopal Jarugumalli, Practice Leader AI & Gen AI Products, ZF Group; Dr.Monica Adya, Dean- Rutgers School of Business, Greater Philadelphia; Dr.Kashi Balachandran, Professor, New York University.

"Entrepreneurship is a focus area at Woxsen University, and we consistently create platforms and avenues for our students and future entrepreneurs to learn and engage with each other to build a robust entrepreneurship eco-system. The Entrepreneurial Excellence Summit is a concrete step in that direction where we are creating an open platform for entrepreneurs to network with the Entrepreneurs, Corporate Experts, AI practitioners, COOs, CMOs, International Professors, Deans and Vice Chancellors for future collaborations, mentorship and investments. We are also partnering with WE HUB, India's first state-led incubator to develop skills and promote entrepreneurial excellence of the WE Hub entrepreneurs towards fulfilment of SDG 5 Gender Equality, SDG 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 10 Reduced Inequalities," said Dr. Kakoli Sen, Dean – School of Business, Woxsen University.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

