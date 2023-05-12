Woxsen University joins the elite league of India's Top 8 B-Schools with EFMD Global Accreditation for MBA

HYDERABAD, India, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University's School of Business has been conferred the EFMD MBA Program Accreditation this week, putting it in the league of Top 1% of B-Schools world-wide with this recognition. This also places Woxsen University amongst the Top 8 B-Schools in India with accreditations awarded by EFMD Global, joining the league of IIMs & ISB.

Praveen Pula, Founder & Chairman of Woxsen University which is awarded EFMD Accreditation

"For the School of Business at Woxsen University, the EFMD MBA Program Accreditation is a significant achievement that demonstrates its commitment to delivering high-quality management education and producing graduates who are equipped to meet the demands of today's business world. The accreditation also validates the School of Business's efforts to create an innovative and student-centric learning environment that prepares graduates to become ethical and responsible global business leaders," says Mr. Praveen Kumar Pula, Founder & Chancellor, Woxsen University.

EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development) is Europe's largest network association in the field of management development. The global accreditation body evaluates and recognizes the quality of business schools and management programs around the world for excellence in various parameters. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses the quality of academic programs, faculty, research, and overall management education experience offered by a business school.

The EFMD MBA Program Accreditation is highly regarded in the international education community and is recognized by leading business schools, corporations, and international organizations. The accreditation process is designed to encourage continuous improvement and innovation in management education, thereby ensuring that business schools and their programs remain relevant and competitive in the global marketplace.

The EFMD MBA Program Accreditation is particularly important for India, where there is a growing demand for skilled and competent business professionals. Accredited business schools and management programs play a crucial role in providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic and global business environment. They also contribute to the development of the country's economy by producing graduates who are capable of driving innovation, growth, and sustainable development.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023.

