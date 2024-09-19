Woxsen University Secures 6th Spot in Asia-Pacific in the prestigious Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings

Woxsen University also secures 3 rd Position in India in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Ranking

The University declares MBA admissions open for AY 2025 intake with Scholar's Round.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University has received a prestigious honour for its highly regarded MBA programs, securing the 6th spot in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. Known for its commitment to nurturing future business leaders, Woxsen has now become the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India, following IIM-Bangalore and the Indian School of Business.

Woxsen University declares MBA admissions open for AY 2025 intake.

Woxsen University's impressive standing in the rankings is a result of its strong focus on four key pillars of business education: Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements. These pillars have helped shape its MBA programs into some of the most sought-after in the region, further solidifying the institution's reputation for offering excellence with new-age learning and remarkable returns on investment.

The Bloomberg site mentions representative comments from students and alumni on what's best about the MBA programs at Woxsen University:

"The learning opportunities are vast. We have a library accessible for all students for 24 hours, and our college encourages teamwork and collaboration. The faculty is very supportive."

"The best thing about our MBA program is its unique blend of rigorous academic training and real-world business experience, preparing graduates to excel as innovative leaders in a rapidly changing global market."

With this, Woxsen University has officially declared admissions open for its flagship MBA programs for the AY 2025 intake. Aspiring students can apply for the MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Financial Services) & MBA (General) for Experienced Professionals programs. Notably, Woxsen's MBA programs are EFMD Global Accredited, placing the institution among the top 1% of business schools worldwide and are also ranked 101+ Worldwide by QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024.

The MBA admission season at Woxsen University has opened with the Scholar's Round a unique opportunity for students who excel academically. To provide them with access to the best education, Woxsen has allocated additional scholarships for these exceptional students, over and above the merit scholarship. Woxsen University's Scholar's Round will be open until 17th November 2024.

By enrolling Woxsen's Flagship MBA program, students have the chance to learn from the best minds, apply for exclusive student exchange programs and progressive studies, network with industry leaders, gain industry-relevant experience, and achieve success.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 150+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024, Rank #11 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India, Top Private B-School by BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509664/Woxsen_Campus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg