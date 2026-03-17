Woxsen University Students Dominate PRAGATHI National-Level Project Expo 2026, Bag Overall Title and Theme-Based Award

HYDERABAD, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from the School of Technology at Woxsen University, Hyderabad made a strong impression at the Pragathi National-Level Project Expo 2026, organised by SR University, Warangal, Telangana, on 14 March 2026.

A total of 21 students across five teams from the BCA and B.Tech programmes participated in the event, presenting innovative prototypes addressing real-world challenges in agriculture, traffic management, worker safety, robotics, and smart irrigation. The teams representing Woxsen University secured two First Prize wins at the expo.

Woxsen University Students at PRAGATHI National-Level Project Expo, 2026

In the Overall Category, B.Tech third year students Katne Sagar Datta, Inturi Leela Tejashwini, Sai Teja, and Deepak Chowdary Madamanchi bagged the first prize, along with a cash reward of ₹50,000 for their project Implementation of Swarm Robots for Pattern Formation using Algorithms.

In the Theme-Based Category, Malgireddy Srikar Reddy, Chada Mohith Reddy, Hema Rasala, and Kasam Koushik secured the top honour for their project. The participants presented innovative prototypes and research ideas addressing real-world challenges.

The projects presented by the students of Woxsen University at the expo include:

Xeno Garden : IoT-Enabled Automated Smart Drip Irrigation System Using Renewable Energy

IoT-Enabled Automated Smart Drip Irrigation System Using Renewable Energy Implementation of Swarm Robots for Pattern Formation Using Algorithms

AgroNautics: AI-Powered Drone System for Precision Plant Disease Detection

IoT-Based Wearable Safety System for Electrical Linemen (Smart Vest and Smart Glove)

Smart Flow AI: Smart Traffic Management System Using IoT and Edge Networking

The diverse range of projects were developed using resources from Woxsen's IoT Lab and AI Research Centre, enabling students to build fully functional prototypes and demonstrate practical applications of emerging technologies. Sharing her experience, Inturi Leela Tejashwini, a CSE student, said, "It was amazing representing Woxsen University at the national level. As a CSE student, it brings valuable experience participating in tech events like this. The biggest challenge was understanding the code and connections required for the robot to work. We failed multiple times by connecting wrong inputs such as voltage and ground pins, but those challenges helped us learn and improve."

This achievement highlights Woxsen University's commitment to nurturing technically skilled, innovation-driven graduates ready to compete and excel on national platforms. This achievement highlights Woxsen University's commitment to nurturing technically skilled, innovation-driven graduates who are ready to compete and excel on national platforms. It also reflects the university's holistic emphasis on hands-on learning, interdisciplinary projects, and industry-relevant skill development. Together, these efforts reinforce Woxsen's focus on building future-ready talent equipped to solve real-world challenges.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Contact: Ahana Bose | [email protected]

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