Woxsen University Unveils 'FERRO' The University Mascot

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University introduced its official mascot, FERRO, a dynamic and powerful symbol designed by Saai Roghit, an accomplished alumnus from the School of Arts & Design, under the mentorship of Assistant Dean Vishakha Rao and the guidance of Dean Dr. Aditi Saxena.

What is FERRO, and what does it mean?

FERRO - Woxsen University Mascot

FERRO, embodies five essential attributes: New-Age, Agility, Strength, Versatility, and Altruism. These qualities are integral to Woxsen University's identity and reflect the dynamic journey encouraged within the Woxsen community. The choice of colors ensures a strong visual representation, carrying forward the university's brand legacy and reinforcing its core values.

Vishakha Rao, Assistant Dean (International Relations), School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University, said, "To my vision, the mascot had to have a great deal of sportsmanship, an unmatched spirit of an individual bouncing back from failures, simultaneously resonating with the sports, the strength that comes along, a ferocious fire element that's ever celebrating and succeeding. It had that great deal of enthusiasm even while I was naming it, the 'Fierce Endurance Relentless Robust Outstanding', and that's what FERRO is, a true Woxsen spirit."

Why is FERRO a Phoenix?

FERRO is a Phoenix because it perfectly encapsulates the university's core attribute. Like the Phoenix reborn with each cycle, Woxsen continues evolution by embracing innovation, new perspectives, and ideas. FERRO inspires a culture of reinvention and progress.

A Pheonix signifies adaptability and the ability to excel amidst change, FERRO shows the agility required to navigate challenges, build resilience, and seize opportunities. "My inspiration behind choosing a Phoenix as the university mascot is a perfect combination of rebirth, strength, and resilience a synonym of Woxsen University. Just how a phoenix rises from its ashes, we are constantly motivated to overcome the challenges and emerge stronger. The idea was to capture a spirit of renewal, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence in every domain," adds Saai Roghit, Alum, School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University.

With a right balance of a strong mind and body Woxsen University emphasises on a comprehensive development and encourages students to cultivate a resilient mind alongside their physical well-being. Students are groomed to excel in diverse arenas and multifaceted community to become the future-leaders.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India.

