MACAU, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Youth Forum (WYF), an international nonprofit platform engaging 500,000+ young people annually across 30+ countries through education, competitions, conferences and youth-led initiatives, concluded WYF-FLALS 2026 in Macao, bringing together 400+ students for five days of interdisciplinary learning and cross-cultural collaboration at the Future Liberal Arts Leadership Summit.

WYF Brings Together 400+ Students for Future Liberal Arts Leadership Summit in Macao

Participants came from more than 10 countries and regions, including Cambodia; China, including Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan region; India; Indonesia; Singapore; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam (listed in alphabetical order). Following WYF-FELS in Hong Kong, WYF-FLALS concluded the 2026 summit series, bringing together more than 1,000 young people through economics, liberal arts and cross-cultural exchange.

Jointly initiated by WYF and the Organizing Committee of International Academic Decathlon (IAD), WYF-FLALS explored Our Changing Climate through social science, literature, fine arts, science, mathematics, economics and music. Through interdisciplinary challenges, projects, speeches and exchanges, students examined the scientific, economic, social and cultural dimensions of climate change.

Guests included Wong Yee Lam, Member of the Administrative Committee, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director, Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheong Man Fai, Head of the Department of Youth Affairs, Education and Youth Development Bureau, Li Feilong, Director of the Taiwan Affairs Department, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Jia Qiong, Second Secretary, Department of Information and Public Diplomacy, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Lao Ngai Leong, Deputy to the National People's Congress, Si Ka Lon, Deputy to the National People's Congress, Wong Kit Cheng, Vice-Chairperson of the All-China Youth Federation, Lam Ieng Pui, Founding President, Chinese Youth Advancement Association, Zhang Senhua, President, Chinese Youth Advancement Association, Zhao Gang, Director-General, Global Innovation Center, Amy Dosch, Executive Director, United States Academic Decathlon (USAD), Henry Peng, Global Council Member, World Youth Forum (WYF). Through academic sessions and exchanges with students, they connected classroom knowledge with global challenges and encouraged participants to approach complex issues from multiple perspectives.

Highlights included the Super Quiz, Academic Exploration Fair, Team Spark & Global Fusion Fest, U20–Master Call, U20–Idea Incubation, Themed Speech, U20–Youth Voice and Bridging Worlds: Real-World Learning Journey. Awards recognized excellence in academics, teamwork, communication and creativity.

WYF will continue working with IAD, schools, educators and international partners to expand access to interdisciplinary, challenge-based learning.