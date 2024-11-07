Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Partners with International Institute of Hotel Management to Shape Future Hospitality Leaders

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 95 countries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) to foster better educational opportunities and industry exposure for students pursuing a diploma in Hospitality Management. This strategic collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practice, providing students with invaluable practical experience and insights into the evolving hospitality landscape.

Wyndham Hotels & IIHM sign MoU, forging new paths in hospitality excellence

Through this partnership, Wyndham will work closely with IIHM to support teaching and training methodologies, customising the curriculum to align with current industry standards and requirements. It will also facilitate industrial training programs for students, helping them gain hands-on experience and essential skills needed in today's dynamic hospitality industry. Additionally, Wyndham representatives will deliver guest lectures at IIHM, offering students a direct window into real-world practices and trends.

The collaboration extends to faculty development as well, with Wyndham providing operational exposure to IIHM's teaching staff. This initiative will help faculty members gain insights into emerging technologies and innovations, enhancing their ability to guide students towards successful hospitality careers.

"Partnering with IIHM represents a great opportunity to shape a new generation of hospitality professionals equipped for the industry's future needs. By aligning our people, talent goals and objectives with IIHM's academic strengths, we're not only enriching the student experience but also actively investing in the quality and capability of tomorrow's hospitality leaders. This collaboration underscores our dedication to bridging education with practical industry expertise, fostering growth and innovation in the communities and the industry we serve."

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"This partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is a testament to our commitment to providing students with the best education and industry exposure. Together, we are crafting the future of hospitality, where education meets excellence."

- Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and CEO, IIHM Hotel Schools Group

This MoU represents a significant step toward strengthening industry-academia ties, empowering students with relevant skills, and ensuring they are well-prepared for a successful career in the hospitality field.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About IIHM:

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively 7 years in a row in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Most Valuable Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023 by Zee, Institute of Excellence in Domestic and International placement by TV9 Bangla and Excellence in Academics at Institutional Infrastructure by Times Excellence Awards. Best Placement Institute by ASSOCHAM 2021 & Educational Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM 2023 It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by ASSOCHAM from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

