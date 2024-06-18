Wynn Hosts Global Wine Events to Showcase the Best of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards

The wine events aim to boost the reputation of Chinese wines worldwide and expand the overseas consumer market

MACAO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recent Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards in Macao, which cast a spotlight on the finest wines of China, Wynn continues to showcase the competition's award-winning wines on a global stage by hosting a series of wine tasting, Masterclass and dinner events in Singapore, London and Las Vegas this year. The international wine events commenced in May with exclusive tastings at the private members' wine club 67 Pall Mall in Singapore. In June, three Wynn celebrity chefs from Macao who have been honored by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants also hosted a wine dinner during the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards event at Wynn Las Vegas. Then in October, Wynn will collaborate with the 67 Pall Mall founding Club in London to host a special Chinese National Day wine tasting event and a series of Masterclasses.

Looking ahead, Wynn Resorts will continue to leverage its culinary expertise and vast network to promote Chinese wines worldwide. In late May, Wynn hosted its first overseas wine tasting event at the prestigious 67 Pall Mall in Singapore. Private members from 67 Pall Mall, wine professionals and media were invited to the exclusive event, where they were given an opportunity to taste the top Chinese wines honored at the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. During the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards in Las Vegas in June, — three Wynn chefs from Macao who garnered Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards – Tam Kwok Fung, André Chiang, and Zhang Zhi Cheng — created a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic experience pairing world-class Chinese cuisine with the finest Chinese wines. Additionally, Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas will include select Chinese wines on its menu. Complementing these initiatives, a series of Masterclasses led by Chinese wine experts will offer a comprehensive exploration of the exceptional charm and appeal of Chinese wines to international connoisseurs.

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited said of the global wine events: "Following our debut of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards in April, which honored the finest wines of China, we now look forward to hosting a series of captivating wine events around the world. Our goal is to showcase the award-winning Chinese wines on an international level, enhance the reputation of Chinese wineries globally, and expand overseas consumer market demand for Chinese wine."

Chinese wines are generating more headlines around the world, and for all the right reasons. With every vintage, the quality and diversity on offer is improving, and this was recently celebrated by the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards in Macao. Wine experts and enthusiasts assembled at Wynn Palace on April 13 for the inaugural Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. This event, in support of the global recognition of Chinese wines, featured the best wineries, wines, and top winemaking practices across China.

Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is the largest gathering of its kind to evaluate Chinese wines based on international standards, shining a light on the country's thriving winemaking industry. The awards featured more than 700 exceptional wines from 200 wineries evaluated by a panel of 27 esteemed judges, including seven Masters of Wine. Under the supervision of a professional auditing firm, the competition used an internationally recognized 100-point scoring system and blind tasting to select 23 award winners that exemplify quality. During the judging, which took place in March, wine luminaries participated in dinners, Masterclasses, and more at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

The award-winning Chinese wines not only set industry benchmarks for excellence domestically, but the recognition elevates their prominence on the international wine scene as they compete alongside renowned wines worldwide based on globally accepted standards. As a result, the competition provides opportunities for winemakers to expand their brands, develop high-end markets, and discover cross-industry opportunities around the world.

As the host resort for the competition, Wynn Resorts Macau is dedicated to elevating the benchmark for hospitality and seeks out the best culinary experiences to share with guests while exercising a deep commitment to promoting exceptional Chinese wines on a global level.

Renowned as a UNESCO-designated "Creative City of Gastronomy", Macao is the ideal host destination for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. It is through events such as these that Wynn actively contributes to elevating Macao's status as a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure", injecting new vitality into its ever-evolving tourism industry and accelerating the culinary scene.

