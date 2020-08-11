Xinhua Silk Road: China Liuyang releases investor-inviting cultural tourism program to sharpen city image

The program is dedicated to building a world-class waterside cultural tourism belt along Liuyang River integrating fireworks-themed entertainment, old town culture experience tours and Liuyang River night trips and entertainment.

Covering about 140 hectares, the program is designed to launch a 13-kilometer cruise line and establish two cultural tourism districts along the Liuyang River, namely Guanlitai district and Puzigang district.

For Guanlitai district, it will be crafted into a modern district characterized by Liuyang firecrackers-centered tourism attractions such as firework shows, firework theaters and the future fireworks world. For Puzigang district, the retro style-positioned district intends to implant Liuyang River-related culture and intangible cultural heritage into the construction of the Liuyang River cultural creativeness park, an old town and the tourist service center.

The 13-km cruise line will develop Liuyang River night tours consisting of related waterway night trips, tourism docks and other infrastructure projects such as municipal-level roads construction and waterside scenery construction and improvement projects.

By far, a host of large centrally-administered enterprises, world top 500 enterprises, China top 500 enterprises, top 500 private enterprises in China and top 10 culture and tourism developers and operators in the country have come to Liuyang City for negotiations about potential investment programs.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/315427.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226729/Xinhua_Silk_Road_Information_Service.mp4

Related Links

http://imsilkroad.com



SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service