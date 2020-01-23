Xinhua Silk Road: "Ecosphere Economy" to inject new impetus into globalization, Yili chairman

Speaking at the Conference on China Economic Outlook during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the snow-capped Swiss town of Davos, Pan Gang pointed out that "Ecosphere Economy" is becoming an important development pattern of the world economy in the future. His remark has aroused wide attention during the meeting.

"Yili will build a Global Health Ecosphere for the win-win development of global health industry and team up with all parties in discussing health issues, constructing a sound ecosystem and sharing health benefits towards a sustainable bright future world," said Pan.

The thematic focus of this year's Davos Forum is on Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World. Pan noted that the sustainable development of health food industry stems from worldwide full-chain cooperation that collectively forms a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Pan was the first Chinese food industry entrepreneur debuting on the Davos Forum when he attended the Davos Forum in 2006, and was awarded Davos Young Global Leaders that year. Under the leadership of Pan, Yili has grown from the No.1 dairy company in China to be the No.1 dairy company in Asia and it now ranks among the leading players on global stage.

Yili has made initial results in building the "Ecosphere Economy" through integrating global resources and capacity, such as upgrading Europe Innovation Center in the Netherlands, establishing Sino-U.S. Food Wisdom Valley in the United States, unveiling Oceania Production Base in New Zealand, acquiring New Zealand's second-largest dairy co-operative Westland, buying Thailand's largest ice cream company Chomthana Co. Ltd, and building Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley in China's Hohhot.

During the process of building the "Ecosphere Economy", Yili has expanded its global reach and upgraded its international capacity through comprehensive cooperation.

Moreover, Yili has teamed up with 20-odd partners in setting up Global Health Partnership Development Alliance; and worked with 13 global strategic partners such as Tetra Pak, Firmenich, Cargill to form a sustainable global supply chain network.

Yili shares its vision with partners in other sectors as well, joining hands with World Wildlife Fund to co-advance wetland protection and cooperate on organic ranch construction.

"Ecoshpere Economy" shines its advantages especially in the context of economic globalization, said Pan, noting that all-side cooperation will contribute to a grander dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health".

