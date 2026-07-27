Xinhua Silk Road: Heilongjiang: Hey, Cool!

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Xinhua Silk Road

27 Jul, 2026, 06:59 IST

BEIJING, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When asked about tranquil, idyllic places to escape the summer heat, people in China may recommend Heilongjiang, the northernmost Chinese province where coolness comes not only from its low average temperature, but also from its vast areas of "forest oxygen bar", lush greenery on prairies and wetlands, and winding rivers, beautiful lakes and cascading waterfalls that add refreshment to visitors in summer.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351460.html

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Heilongjiang: Hey, Cool!
Heilongjiang: Hey, Cool!

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