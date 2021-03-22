Xinhua Silk Road: Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry

BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new area in east China's Jiangsu Province, sent invitation to global investors to enter China's buoyant life and health market, according to a promotion meeting held recently in Shanghai.

At present, the new pharmaceutical and life health industry featuring innovative drug R&D, high-end medical devices, gene detection, cell therapy, and health management has taken shape and gradually became one of the pillar industry in Jiangbei New Area.

Luo Qun, a member of the Standing Committee of CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee, said at the meeting that Jiangbei New Area is committed to building itself into a gene city in China, focusing on gathering key technologies in cutting-edge fields, making efforts to build full-life-cycle health services and form a full-chain health industry.

Luo, also a senior official with the Jiangbei New Area Party Working Committee, expressed his hope that the new area could join hands with partners from all over the world to seize the historic opportunities brought by the global new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial revolution, and make greater contributions to the cause of human health.

Chen Chanmei, an official with the Jiangbei New Area Party Working Committee, pointed out that the new area has gained fruitful achievements since its establishment was officially approved by China's State Council in 2015.

According to Chen, Jiangbei New Area saw its GDP exceed 300 billion yuan at the end of last year from about 143.5 billion yuan in 2014.

It is worth noting that Jiangbei New Area has gathered high-end and competitive innovation forces and made breakthroughs in technological innovation. It has constructed a gene and cell laboratory and conducted in-depth cooperation with more than 40 domestic and foreign universities and research institutes. At the same time, the new area has created full-chain R&D and public technology platform, which served more than 850 leading enterprises and scientific research institutes in China, attracted more than 250 high-end projects, and incubated more than 120 entrepreneurial projects.

As part of China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), Jiangbei New Area has constantly improved its business environment by launching nearly 100 reform and innovation measures to provide enterprises with a world-class business environment.

