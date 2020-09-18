Xinhua Silk Road: WIEIE 2020 kicks off in Changzhou, China

With the theme of "New industry, New energy, New infrastructure and New power", the expo will gather hundreds of domestic and overseas experts, scholar representatives of companies and government officials to share their forefront views and experiences and explore the new trend of industrial development during the 10-day Expo.

As a product of the deep integration of new generation of information technology and manufacturing, the industrial Internet is a key to promote the integration of the digital economy and real economy, becoming an important engine for promoting high-quality economic development.

In recent years, through further improvement of the intelligent manufacturing ecosystem, intelligent manufacturing and smart energy have become important signs for Changzhou's progress in building star city of intelligent manufacturing.

"Changzhou enjoys good industrial foundation, abundant user resources and a livable ecological environment for the development of industrial Internet and energy Internet." said Qi Jiabin, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee.

"In the future, the city will seize the opportunities to promote in-depth integration of Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and real economy, building a star city of industrial Internet and energy Internet with better infrastructures, stronger industry leading capabilities, and higher level of openness and cooperation." Qi added.

During the Expo, a cloud exhibition hall has also been launched, including 4 sections with the themes of industrial Internet, energy Internet, black tech and key equipment. Nearly 100 noted companies will show their products at the cloud exhibition covering many fields like Al, cloud computing and big data, communication interconnection and industrial Internet security, digitized factory, energy Internet platform and product application and smart city.

Among the ten theme activities of WIEIE 2020, the Industrial Internet Talents and Education Forum was held on Tuesday in Changzhou Science & Education Town. It explored new ways of talent training jointly by universities and industrial Internet enterprises, aiming to build Changzhou into a star city of intelligent manufacturing with talent supports.

