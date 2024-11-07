XtalPi and Sinar Mas Multiartha Launch Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI Across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi (2228.HK) has announced a strategic partnership with Indonesia's powerhouse, led by one of its prominent business pillar Sinar Mas Multiartha. This landmark collaboration is set to transform the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics across the Asia-Pacific region. By establishing an ambitious joint venture, the alliance will integrate XtalPi's cutting-edge AI and robotics research capabilities with Sinar Mas Group's extensive industry reach, setting the stage for a commercial and technological revolution.

XtalPi announces a strategic partnership with Sinar Mas Group. Ruyu Wang, Representative of XtalPi (left), and Lili Wijata, Director of PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk (right) (PRNewsfoto/XtalPi Inc.)

Sinar Mas Group, one of Indonesia's most influential and diversified conglomerates, maintains a commanding presence across sectors such as healthcare, mining, renewable energy, logistics, consumer goods, chemicals, and financial services. With its robust supply chain and deep market penetration across the Asia-Pacific, the Group is well-positioned to drive industry innovation through advanced AI solutions, reshaping the region's economic landscape.

XtalPi is a global leader in integrating AI and robotics for life sciences and advanced materials R&D, collaborating with over 300 top-tier enterprises and research institutions worldwide. Known for transforming scientific discoveries into commercially viable technologies, XtalPi has developed groundbreaking platforms that empower scientists to generate and analyze innovative, complex chemical and biological molecules of desired properties and functions at exceptional speed and precision.

Founded in 2015 by three visionary MIT postdoctoral physicists, XtalPi has been at the forefront of advancements in AI for Science. By combining quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale robotics, XtalPi delivers world-class R&D services that solve bottleneck problems and accelerate innovation in medicine, renewable energy, advanced materials, and beyond. XtalPi positions itself as a transformative force reshaping global industries, helping its partners increase the overall efficiency and success rate for breakthrough discoveries.

The partnership between XtalPi and Sinar Mas Group is set to unlock a powerful synergy of expertise. By delivering pioneering, commercially potent solutions across various sectors, this venture will drive significant revenue growth and fuel regional economic expansion. Together, the companies aim to seize opportunities in Southeast Asia's booming AI market, setting new benchmarks for innovation, competitiveness, and economic influence.

"We are honored to join forces with Sinar Mas Group to realize our shared vision of using advanced technologies like AI to build a healthier, more sustainable future rich in discoveries," said Shuhao Wen, Chairman of XtalPi. "The Group's extensive industrial expertise and strategic market reach, combined with XtalPi's trailblazing AI and robotics platform, will enable us to lead digital and intelligent transformation in key sectors such as renewable energy and advanced materials. We are thrilled about the unprecedented commercial potential this partnership unlocks, bringing next-generation solutions to Southeast Asia and beyond, benefiting global communities."

By merging their strengths, XtalPi and Sinar Mas Group are set to redefine AI's impact on industries across the Asia-Pacific, igniting accelerated growth and groundbreaking technological advancements. Together, they are paving the way for a smarter, more sustainable future.

About XtalPi

XtalPi (stock code: 2228.HK) is a quantum physics-based, AI-powered, and robotics-driven, innovative R&D platform company. Established in 2015 by three postdoctoral physicists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the company is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life sciences and materials sciences sectors. XtalPi combines quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale robotics to provide R&D solutions and services for biomedicine, chemical, renewable energy and advanced materials industries globally.

About Sinar Mas Group

