Yatra Online partners with RateGain to manage corporate travel through Yatra for Business

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited, India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced its partnership with RateGain, a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, to manage their corporate travel requirements. Through this mandate, Yatra for Business will handle the full suite of services for RateGain employees including flights, hotels, rail, and more.

Yatra for Business, the corporate arm of Yatra Online, is equipped with industry expertise, cutting-edge technology and a global network to deliver seamless and cost-efficient travel solutions. This collaboration will streamline the end-to-end travel process, providing RateGain employees with greater convenience, flexibility and efficiency.

"We are delighted to welcome RateGain to our growing roster of corporate clients. By leveraging our robust SBT (self-booking tool) platform and comprehensive service offerings, we aim to provide RateGain's employees with a seamless travel experience that optimizes costs while ensuring comfort and convenience," said Dhruv Shringi, Executive Chairman, Yatra Online Limited.

"Business travel plays a crucial role in how our teams collaborate with global clients and partners. Partnering with Yatra will help us make employee travel more efficient, allowing our teams to focus on driving innovation and growth for our customers," said Rohan Mittal, Chief Financial Officer, RateGain.

This partnership reinforces Yatra's position as the preferred corporate travel partner for leading enterprises while enabling RateGain to streamline its employee travel needs. Together, both organizations are committed to driving efficiency, convenience and value in business travel.

About Yatra Online Limited:

Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992) (NSE: YATRA) is India's Largest Corporate Travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services. which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings. homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs. Experience of being a NASDAQ listed company and managing public shareholders. Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience.

About RateGain:

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain today is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with 26 of the Top 30 Hotel Chains, 25 of the Top 30 Online Travel Agents, 3 of the Top 4 Airlines, and all the top car rentals, including 15 Global Fortune 500 companies in unlocking new revenue every day. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844371/Yatra_Logo.jpg