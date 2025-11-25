Yatra Strengthens Leadership for Next Phase of Growth

Elevates Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi to Executive Chairman; Appoints Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra"), India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced a strategic leadership transition to power its next phase of growth.

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Yatra

Yatra Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the Company as Chief Executive Officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, he will guide Yatra's long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 November 2025. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.

Commenting on the transition, Dhruv Shringi, Executive Chairman, Yatra Online said, "It has been a privilege to lead Yatra since its inception and to see it evolve into one of India's most trusted and innovative travel brands, serving both corporate and consumer segments With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatra's B2B-first strategy. Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses, and with Siddhartha's expertise, I am confident we will not only consolidate our leadership in India but also unlock new growth opportunities globally. I look forward to collaborating with Siddhartha and the team to further strengthen Yatra's leadership in corporate travel and expand our footprint globally."

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Yatra Online, said, "I am excited to join Yatra at such a pivotal point in its journey. The company has built a strong foundation with a powerful brand, deep customer relationships, and a leadership position in the corporate travel space. My focus will be on accelerating growth, enhancing our technology and service portfolio, and delivering greater value to our customers. Together, we will scale Yatra to new heights, strengthen our international presence, and continue setting benchmarks in managed business travel."

Over the past 12 months, Yatra has onboarded 148 new corporate clients representing an annual potential business worth Rs 700+ crores. These milestones underscore our strong growth trajectory in the corporate travel segment and reaffirm our position as the preferred partner for businesses seeking managed travel solutions.

By combining proven leadership with fresh expertise, Yatra is poised to enter its next chapter of growth and deepen its market leadership in India while charting new growth opportunities internationally. The Company remains firmly committed to innovation, customer value, and strengthening its position as the preferred partner for managed business travel.

About Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992) (NSE: YATRA) is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 1,300 large corporate customers and approximately 59,000 registered SME customers and the third largest online travel company in India among key online travel agency ("OTA") players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue for Fiscal 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report). Leisure and business travellers use Yatra India's mobile applications, its website, www.yatra.com, and its other offerings and services to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of travel-related services. These services include domestic and international air ticketing on nearly all Indian and international airlines, as well as bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings and ancillary services within India. With approximately 80,000 hotels and homestays in approximately 1,500 cities and towns in India as well as more than 2.5 million hotels around the world, Yatra India has the largest hotels inventory amongst key Indian OTA players.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831642/Siddhartha_Gupta_CEO_Yatra.jpg